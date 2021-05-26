Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Seabury Securities advises Directional Aviation’s OneSky Flight on acquisition of AAG

verticalmag.com
 17 days ago

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 10 seconds. Seabury Securities LLC, the wholly-owned investment banking arm of Seabury Capital Group LLC (collectively, “Seabury Capital”) announced that the company has advised Directional Aviation’s OneSky Flight (“OneSky”) company on the acquisition of Associated Aircraft Group (“AAG”), the premier provider of executive Sikorsky helicopter service in the Northeastern United States.

verticalmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Aviation#Helicopters#Senior Managing Director#Banking Services#Finance Director#Directional Aviation#Aag#Onesky#Seabury Securities Llc#Seabury Capital Group Llc#Associated Aircraft Group#Sikorsky#Seabury Capital#M A#Seabury Corporate Finance#Leveraged Seabury Capital#Aircraft Services#Operator Knowledge#Mro Services#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
FAA
Related
Aerospace & DefenseAviation International News

Directional Aviation's eVTOL Strategy Coming into Focus

“We are great at doing six-hour flights in business jets, but now had to learn how to do six-minute flights in rotorcraft,” Directional Aviation principal Kenn Ricci told AIN in explaining why the company purchased two helicopter operators—Associated Air Group (AAG) in the New York City area and Halo Aviation in London—in its quest to launch eVTOL urban air mobility service around 2025. “Operating helicopters now in the UAM environment gives us time on how to be proficient on very short flights.”
Economycarlyle.com

Fly Leasing Shareholders Approve Acquisition by Carlyle Aviation

DUBLIN, Ireland and NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 – Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) (“FLY”) announced today that it has received shareholder approval to be acquired by an affiliate of Carlyle Aviation Partners (“Carlyle Aviation”), the commercial aviation investment and servicing arm within Carlyle’s $59 billion Global Credit platform. Approximately 99.9% of the votes cast at the special general meeting of FLY’s shareholders voted in favor of the transaction.
TechnologyMySanAntonio

Houston-headquartered leading global provider of vertical flight solutions, Bristow Group Inc. Selects Ramco Aviation

To digitally transform its maintenance and engineering, optimize operational efficiency and achieve paperless operations. Global aviation software provider Ramco Systems announced it will implement its Aviation M&E MRO Software V5.8 to digitally transform the maintenance and engineering operations of Bristow Group Inc., one of the world’s largest helicopter operators providing offshore transportation, search and rescue (SAR) and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations worldwide.
Carlsbad, CAbirminghamnews.net

OPTEC International Secures Additional Funding to Finalize We-Shield Acquisition

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI), a developer the OPTEC Fuel Maximizer products alongside the company's UV and UV-C safety products using related advanced technologies specific to Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), and supplier of wholesale Medical PPE today released the following corporate update regarding the increase in authorized common shares and changes to the preferred share structure.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation International News

Directional Aviation Division Halo To Buy 200 Eve eVTOLs for UAM Network

Halo, the new urban air mobility operation launched by business aviation group OneSky Flight, today placed the largest order to date for new eVTOL aircraft. In 2026, the company intends to start taking delivery of 200 of Embraer’s four-passenger Eve aircraft and will split this fleet between operations in the U.S. and the UK.
Aerospace & Defenseairwaysmag.com

Today in Aviation: First Flight of the Short 360

MIAMI – Today in Aviation, the prototype of the Short 360 (SD3-60) 36-seater airliner took to the skies for the first time in 1981, a year after its manufacturer, Short Brothers, announced its production. The model follows the Short 330, developed in 1974, with an additional six-seat capacity and a...
Internetaithority.com

FinTech Marketers Invested $3B On User Acquisition In 2020 According To AppsFlyer

New Report Finds That Despite A Challenging 2020 For The Financial Sector, Remarketing Efforts Soared 3x And Non-organic Installs Increased 70% Globally. AppsFlyer, the global marketing measurement leader, released its 2021 edition of The State of Finance App Marketing. The COVID-19 pandemic directly impacted how consumers interact with financial institutions and how the institutions themselves operate. According to the report, Financial Technology (FinTech) apps are in high demand, experiencing a 132% leap globally in downloads in the last two years, and a 110% increase in the US alone.
Aerospace & Defenseprivateequitywire.co.uk

Muzinich & Co secures USD300m for Aviation Senior Secured Strategy

Muzinich & Co has announced the seeding of its Aviation Senior Secured Strategy, at USD300 million. The Senior Secured Strategy has attracted the interest of European institutional investors who have provided the capital and has an overall target capacity of USD1.5 billion. The Senior Secured Strategy seeks compelling risk-adjusted returns...
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

HelpSystems expands email, cloud security portfolio with acquisition of Agari, Beyond Security | #cloudsecurity

HelpSystems has announced the acquisition of Agari and Beyond Security as the firm continues to expand its cybersecurity portfolio. The financial details of the transactions were not disclosed. Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Beyond Security is a provider of automated vulnerability assessment and compliance solutions. The firm’s products, beSecure, beSource, and...
Businessthedailyinsurancenews.com

Berkley hires Chubb executive | Business Insurance

WR Berkley Corp. has appointed former Chubb Ltd. executive Michelle D. Middleton as president of the Berkley Mid-Atlantic Group to succeed John F. Kearns, who has been named chairman of the operating unit. Mr. Kearns will remain in an advisory capacity for the group as a whole, WR Berkley said...
RetailLas Vegas Herald

Retail Banking Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Citigroup, HSBC, Deutsche Bank

Latest released the research study on Global Retail Banking Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Retail Banking Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Retail Banking. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are BNP Paribas (France),Citigroup (United States),HSBC (United Kingdom),ICBC (Canada),JPMorgan Chase (United States),Bank of America (United States),Barclays (United Kingdom),China Construction Bank (China),Deutsche Bank (Germany),Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (Japan).
Economytechnonu.com

Archer Aviation’s First Flying Taxi Unveiled

Mixtures of drones and helicopters, electric, and in the future autonomous, the so-called “flying taxis” are on their way to conquer the world. A few hours ago it was the Archer Aviation company that unveiled its first electric flying taxi, “Maker”, with several investors and aviation companies seeing the details presented.
California Statewopular.com

Alaska Airlines Adds Direct Flight From Pdx To California's Central Coast

Alaska Airlines will debut a new flight to the central California coast on June 17. The direct flight will connect Portland International Airport to San Luis Obispo. Prices start at $89 for a one-way ticket. The news comes as Covid vaccination rates rise and more travelers take to the skies. Fifty-two percent of respondents to a Business Journal poll that posted in May said they had already booked flights for leisure travel.
Businessnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Cloud Gateway Appoints Raif Mehmet As The New Chief Revenue Officer | #cloudsecurity

Cloud Gateway, a cloud-native networking and security solutions provider, has appointed tech industry veteran Raif Mehmet as the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), in order to fuel the company’s growth in the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) market. Raif Mehmet has extensive experience in bringing disruptive technologies to market within networking...