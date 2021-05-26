Seabury Securities advises Directional Aviation’s OneSky Flight on acquisition of AAG
Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 10 seconds. Seabury Securities LLC, the wholly-owned investment banking arm of Seabury Capital Group LLC (collectively, “Seabury Capital”) announced that the company has advised Directional Aviation’s OneSky Flight (“OneSky”) company on the acquisition of Associated Aircraft Group (“AAG”), the premier provider of executive Sikorsky helicopter service in the Northeastern United States.verticalmag.com