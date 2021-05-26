Seabury Securities advises Directional Aviation’s OneSky Flight on acquisition of AAG

New Report Finds That Despite A Challenging 2020 For The Financial Sector, Remarketing Efforts Soared 3x And Non-organic Installs Increased 70% Globally. AppsFlyer, the global marketing measurement leader, released its 2021 edition of The State of Finance App Marketing. The COVID-19 pandemic directly impacted how consumers interact with financial institutions and how the institutions themselves operate. According to the report, Financial Technology (FinTech) apps are in high demand, experiencing a 132% leap globally in downloads in the last two years, and a 110% increase in the US alone.