Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox's Garrett Richards: Battles but loses

CBS Sports
 17 days ago

Richards (4-3) was beaten by Atlanta on Tuesday, giving up three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out four over 5.2 innings. Richards didn't have his best stuff -- 59 strikes among 97 pitches -- but he battled to keep the Red Sox in the game. The issue wasn't Richards; it was Boston's offense. The team had Charlie Morton on the ropes early but failed to take advantage. After Xander Bogaerts' two-out single in the third, the veteran right-hander mowed down the last 13 batters faced and 17-of-18 overall, sticking Boston and Richards with the loss. Richards' next spin through the rotation comes due Monday on the road against Houston.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Richards
Person
Xander Bogaerts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston#Hits#Red Sox#The Red Sox#The Game#Veteran#Houston#Atlanta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBOver the Monster

The Red Sox Pre-Cap Podcast: Recapping the Angels and Previewing the Blue Jays

The Red Sox took the three-game home series against the Angels and are now tied with the A’s for the second-best record in the American League. In the first game of the series, Nick Pivetta returned off the COVID IL (after experiencing side effects to the vaccine) and threw six innings with seven strikeouts and only two runs. He was really dealing with his slider in this game with an outstanding 55 percent strike rate. The bottom of the lineup sealed the deal as Christian Vázquez, Hunter Renfroe, Marwin Gonzalez, and Bobby Dalbec all had productive at-bats.
MLBNBC Sports

Tomase: Upcoming schedule gauntlet will put Red Sox to test

The Red Sox may have aced the first six weeks of the 2021 campaign, but it turns out those 42 games were simply prologue for the season-defining gauntlet that awaits. Usually when we highlight a difficult portion of the schedule, we're talking 10 or 15 games. A particularly brutal stretch might last a month.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Boston Red Sox: Lack of true leadoff hitter one huge weakness

It wasn’t exactly hard to predict that the Boston Red Sox would be pretty good at scoring runs. As of right now they are ranked first in the Majors in runs scored. With Alex Verdugo, JD Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, and Rafael Devers being the heart of the lineup, naturally pitchers are having a hard time. However, they all bat second through fifth and to this point the Red Sox have gotten practically no production out of the leadoff spot.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees reliever Adam Ottavino struggles as Red Sox bullpen issues surface

If the Yankees catch the first-place Red Sox in the American League East, they might have former New York reliever Adam Ottavino to thank. The Yankees traded the right-hander to Boston in January, and the 35-year-old hasn’t exactly been lights out for the Red Sox. As the primary set-up man for closer Matt Barnes, Ottavino already has two losses and three blown saves this season.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Even Matt Barnes is in awe of Shohei Ohtani

Boston Red Sox closer Matt Barnes had nothing but praise for Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani after he hit a two-run homer off of him in Sunday’s game. As they stepped on the field at Fenway Park on Sunday, the Boston Red Sox had enjoyed taking the first two games of their series against the Los Angeles Angels, where they outscored them 13-3. Red Sox closer Matt Barnes stepped onto the mound in the ninth-inning with a 5-4 lead, looking to close out the contest and secure the series sweep. Then, Shohei Ohtani stepped into the batter’s box and hit a two-run homer off Barnes to pave the way for the Angels’ 6-5 win.
NBA985thesportshub.com

Cam Neely On Toucher & Rich // Jaylen Brown’s Trade Value, Brad Steven Makes Sense For Pacers? // Garrett Richards Shining – 5/14 (Hour 2)

(0:00) Zolak and Bertrand discuss Cam Neely’s conversation with Toucher & Rich this morning, and what he had to say about Tuukka Rask’s future. (20:55) We dive into Jaylen Brown’s injury and how it affects his trade value, along with Jeff Goodman’s recent comments about Brad Steven’s future with the Celtics and why he’s a fit for the Pacers.
MLBPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Syracuse Mets drop series finale to Red Sox, 7-4

An early Worcester lead proved to be too much for Syracuse to overcome in a 7-4 Mets loss to the Red Sox on Sunday afternoon at Polar Park in Worcester, MA. Wilfredo Tovar had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for Syracuse in the loss. Worcester (7-5) opened...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Boston Red Sox: Bottom of Sox lineup is starting to erupt

Don’t look now, but the bottom of the Boston Red Sox lineup is starting to wake up. After an abysmal first month, where the Red Sox 6-9 hitters were tied for second to last in wRC+ in the entire league, things are starting to look up. Hunter Renfroe has completely...
MLBNew York Post

Adam Ottavino’s Yankees problems have followed him to Red Sox

Switching sides in the rivalry hasn’t fixed all of Adam Ottavino’s issues. Sunday, his struggles contributed to the Red Sox losing out on a sweep of the Angels. It forced closer Matt Barnes into the eighth inning, and he allowed a game-winning two-run shot in the ninth to Shohei Ohtani.
MLBUSA Today

Ohtani's 12th homer lifts Angels over Red Sox 6-5

BOSTON (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Angels rallied past the Boston Red Sox 6-5 Sunday, ending a four-game losing streak. Matt Barnes (1-1) retired the first two batters in the ninth before giving up a bloop single to...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki: Swats first home run

Plawecki went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Angels. Plawecki had been on the bench in each of the last six contests, but he had a solid day at the plate Sunday and blasted his first home run of 2021. The 30-year-old should continue to serve mainly in a depth role behind Christian Vazquez going forward.
MLBPosted by
WDBO

Ohtani's 2-out, 2-run HR in 9th sends Angels over Bosox 6-5

BOSTON — (AP) — Shohei Ohtani stepped to the plate, trying to keep his slumping team in the game. He did more than that, delivering what he called the most important home run of his four-season career in the majors. Ohtani hit a two-out, two-run drive in the ninth inning...
MLB985thesportshub.com

Mazz: Dealt his first blown save, Barnes now challenged with getting off the mat

As far as blown saves go, this one wasn’t quite the Hindenburg. But it was close. Now we find out if Matt Barnes can pick up the pieces. In case you missed it, the Red Sox went from 5-4 winners to 6-5 losers in a matter of seconds yesterday at Fenway Park, where a potential series sweep of the Los Angeles Angels went poof faster than you say Shohei Ohtani. Down 4-0 early, the Sox took a 5-4 lead in the fifth on a three-run home run by Rafael Devers. It was still 5-4 with two outs and the bases empty in the ninth when, on consecutive pitches, Mike Trout (his only hit of the series) blooped a single between three Sox defenders before Ohtani wrapped a two-run home run around the right field foul pole.
MLBOver the Monster

What’s next for the Red Sox roster?

This has been a strange beginning to the baseball season, which I suppose in itself isn’t strange considering the circumstances of last year that are surely affecting players right now. But a little more than a quarter of the way through the season, there really isn’t a runaway team in baseball. The White Sox are the only team in the game with a winning percentage over .600, and the Red Sox are tied for the second-best record in the American League. That is obviously very good to see, but there is also work to be done on this roster to shore things up and make things run a little more smoothly. They’re in a good spot, but they also want to be better and more consistent.
MLBPosted by
Fox News

Red Sox fan comes up with flying bat while talking on phone during game

A fan at Fenway Park watching the Boston Red Sox take on the Los Angeles Angels got a little more than he bargained for Sunday afternoon while sitting in his seat. The fan was on the phone when a bat flew out of Angels second baseman Jose Rojas’ hands and into the stands in the top of the second inning. Rojas appeared to be fearful once he lost the bat. However, the man in the stands didn’t appear to be too afraid.