Red Sox's Garrett Richards: Battles but loses
Richards (4-3) was beaten by Atlanta on Tuesday, giving up three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out four over 5.2 innings. Richards didn't have his best stuff -- 59 strikes among 97 pitches -- but he battled to keep the Red Sox in the game. The issue wasn't Richards; it was Boston's offense. The team had Charlie Morton on the ropes early but failed to take advantage. After Xander Bogaerts' two-out single in the third, the veteran right-hander mowed down the last 13 batters faced and 17-of-18 overall, sticking Boston and Richards with the loss. Richards' next spin through the rotation comes due Monday on the road against Houston.www.cbssports.com