Sports

Rangers' Demarcus Evans: Fans four in debut

CBS Sports
 18 days ago

Evans walked one and struck out four over two scoreless innings in Tuesday's 11-5 loss to the Angels. Evans was called up earlier in the day and made his season debut Tuesday. The 24-year-old bullpen prospect fared well his first time out, although the fastball velocity was down a few ticks to the 92-93 range coming off a latissimus injury. He struck out 16 of 23 batters in the minors and brings a high strikeout rate to the majors. Evans could emerge at the backend of the bullpen by the time 2021 finishes.

www.cbssports.com
#Rangers#Injury Time#Angels#Finishes
News Break
Sports
MLB
WFAA

Texas Rangers allowing fans to bring outside food into the ballpark

ARLINGTON, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is from an earlier story. The Texas Rangers announced Wednesday several updates to the club’s policies and protocols for fans attending games at Globe Life Field for the 2021 season. Among the new policies is one that will allow fans to bring...
NHL

NY Rangers Fan Confidence Poll: New scouting approach-5/31/21

Final Season Record: 27-23-6 (5th in East Division) Last Poll’s Results: 7.13 (391 votes) It’s been a slow week for the Rangers, as the only big move was firing Nick Bobrov, the Director of European Scouting. This happened yesterday. This might signal a new direction in scouting. With the OIlers...
MLB
InsideTheRangers

Rangers History Today: Ruben Sierra's MLB Debut

On this date in Texas Rangers history, outfielder Ruben Sierra made his Major League debut. On June 1, 1986, Sierra joined the Rangers in Kansas City as Texas took on the Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Sierra played center field and hit fifth in his debut, going 2-for-3, driving in three runs and scoring one.
MLB

Rockies win 11-6, complete four game sweep of struggling Rangers

DENVER (AP) - Austin Gomber pitched six shutout innings, Charlie Blackmon homered and the Colorado Rockies beat Texas 11-6 to finish a franchise-worst 0-9 trip for the Rangers and extend their longest losing streak since 2003 to nine games. Texas fell behind 9-0 by the sixth inning and lost its...
NHL

Mark Scheifele gets four-game suspension for hit on Jake Evans

Mark Scheifele has received his discipline for his hit on Jake Evans on Wednesday night. Scheifele was ejected for charging Evans, who scored an empty-net goal in the final minute of Montreal’s 5-3 Game 1 win in their second-round playoff series with the Winnipeg Jets. He had a hearing with the NHL Player Safety department on Thursday. The league announced a four-game suspension for Scheifele.
Ferndale, PA

Ferndale grad fans six, takes loss in Curve debut

RICHMOND, Va. – Making his Class AA debut on Friday night, Ferndale Area graduate Trey McGough struck out six in 3 1/3 innings, allowing four runs – three earned – on five hits and two walks. McGough took the loss as the Richmond Flying Squirrels topped the Altoona Curve 5-3 on at The Diamond.
MLB

Texas Rangers baseball isn't fun now, not for players and definitely not for fans

Nine straight losses. Two straight winless road trips. Fifteen straight Ls on the road. Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young said on Wednesday that the team was braced for a swoon like this one, though maybe not this bad, with a roster that wasn’t built to contend and is filled with players trying to establish or re-establish themselves.
MLB

Garrett Hampson ties career-high with four hits as Rockies sweep Rangers

DENVER — Garrett Hampson has always been versatile in the field. Now, he's showing he can adapt at the plate too. Hampson, who plays center field in addition to second base and occasionally shortstop, has been in a hitting slump. He had just one hit in seven games, until he broke out for two on Tuesday and four on Wednesday. Even his bunting — a rare skill set that, coupled with his speed, gives him an edge — wasn’t working for him during his slump.
Sports

Rangers: Share issue for fans aims to raise £6.75m

Rangers aim to raise £6.75m after launching a share issue for supporters, giving them the chance to "help future-proof" the club. Pre-registration runs until 11 June, with the minimum investment £500 and the maximum £100,000. Rangers predicted they needed £23.2m in fresh funding by the end of next term when...
MLB

LHP Sammy Long ready to debut for Giants vs. Rangers

The San Francisco Giants are set to give left-hander Sammy Long an opportunity in the finale of their brief two-game interleague set against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday in Arlington, Texas. With Anthony DeSclafani being pushed back a day, Long is set to make his major league debut and could...
NHL

Fans praise Ehlers for protecting Evans as Habs and Jets players fight

If the NHL put out a sportsmanship award in the playoffs, Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers would be the unanimous winner. After Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans was levelled by the Jets’ Mark Scheifele in Wednesday night’s Game 1, Ehlers wasn’t looking to get involved in the big scrum just inches away from Evans.
NFL

Meet DL DeMarcus Walker

Check out our series highlighting new 2021 player signings for the Houston Texans. Get to know defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker, signed as an unrestricted free agent on April 16, 2021. Name: DeMarcus Walker. Position: Defensive lineman. Height/Weight: 6-4, 280. Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida. School: Florida State. Get to know Walker:. Walker...
MLB

3 Rangers observations from Evan Grant, including Jordan Lyles hitting triple digits

The following analysis originally appeared Wednesday morning in The Dirt, by Evan Grant, our in-depth Texas Rangers newsletter. If you haven’t been lucky enough to get the latest Rangers news, features, and analysis from Grant delivered straight to your inbox multiple times a week, there is still plenty of time left in the season for you to change that.
Drinks

Fans can attend four Husker recruiting camps in Memorial Stadium

Fans will be able to attend four Nebraska recruiting camps in Memorial Stadium this month. Both Friday Night Lights events (June 4 and 18), the 7-on-7 camp (June 13) and the Adidas Pipeline OL/DL camp (June 19) will be open to the public and free to attend. These camps often...
MLB

Orioles' Dillon Tate: Pitches scoreless inning

Tate allowed a hit and struck out one over one inning in Wednesday's 14-1 loss to the Mets. Starter Matt Harvey didn't have it Wednesday, and Tate was called upon to pick up an inning in the lopsided loss. The 27-year-old had given up eight runs across his previous 10.1 innings, so it's progress that he was able to keep runs off the board this time out. He's amassed a 4.82 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB in 18.2 innings overall. Tate has added three holds and a 0-3 record in 16 outings.
MLB

Rockies' Dom Nunez: Remains out of lineup

Nunez isn't starting Thursday against Miami, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Nunez recently drew two consecutive starts behind the plate, but he'll now retreat to the bench for the second time in as many games. Elias Diaz will start at catcher and bat eighth.