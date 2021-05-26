Rangers' Demarcus Evans: Fans four in debut

DENVER — Garrett Hampson has always been versatile in the field. Now, he's showing he can adapt at the plate too. Hampson, who plays center field in addition to second base and occasionally shortstop, has been in a hitting slump. He had just one hit in seven games, until he broke out for two on Tuesday and four on Wednesday. Even his bunting — a rare skill set that, coupled with his speed, gives him an edge — wasn’t working for him during his slump.