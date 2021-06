2020 and 2021 were filled with change—and most of it was far from optimal. The coronavirus pandemic upended the lives of most people around the world, taking particular aim at careers. While many people began working from home, others kept commutes but wore masks throughout their shifts. Still others got lumped in with staggering unemployment statistics. These transitions have taken significant tolls on millions of people. If there is to be a silver lining in the employment space, it might be this: Now is a better time than ever before to switch careers.