While the Bay Area-based outfit has found meaningful support from companies like DocuSign, Box, Twilio Okta and PagerDuty that pledged their resources ahead of becoming publicly traded companies, Pledge 1% is now sharpening its ask slightly, and asking a growing list of VCs to also help unlock what it hopes will become billions of dollars in donations by nudging their companies to donate 1% of their outstanding equity ahead of a public offering.