CALGARY, AB, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Ensign Energy Services Inc. ("Ensign" or "the Company") (TSX: ESI) is pleased to announce the release of its inaugural Sustainability Report. "Ensign is an organization built on continuous improvement – a learning organization. We believe we can always do better, be better, and know more. This extends to our sustainability practices. Our report highlights the sustainability practices currently established at Ensign and initiatives underway to enhance our ESG performance. Releasing our inaugural Sustainability Report is a great milestone for Ensign. It not only reinforces our current commitment to ESG practices but showcases our historical performance," said Bob Geddes, President, and Chief Operating Officer.