R744.com Launches Product Reviews

Specialists Provide On-Site Support for Integrated End-to-End Offering. 209 group announced the launch of its Virtual Production Services Team, a dedicated on-set staff for running virtual production and motion tracking deployments wherever projects require. The new services complement the company's customizable hardware and software offerings, providing customers with access to high quality end-to-end, virtual production and motion tracking services across feature film, episodic television, advertising, corporate branding, and more. 209 group CTO Greg LaSalle will lead the team, drawing from decades of motion capture and virtual production experience on high profile feature films, including the development of Technical Achievement Academy Award®-winning performance capture technology.