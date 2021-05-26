Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

R744.com Launches Product Reviews

r744.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShecco, publisher of R744.com, a global marketplace and news source for natural refrigerant-based technology, has launched a review option for each of the products featured on the website. Visitors to R744 are now able to rate, from one to five stars, any product on the home page or in the...

r744.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#Spam#Launches#Linkedin#Shecco#Approved Reviews#Product Manufacturers#Review#Ratings#Publisher#Home Page#Stars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Product Reviews
Related
Technologygsmarena.com

Watch the HarmonyOS 2.0 reveal and new product launch live here

Huawei’s introduction of HarmonyOS 2.0 will be live streamed later today, starting at 12 noon UTC. You can watch it on YouTube (embedded below), Twitter and Facebook. This is a pivotal moment for the company’s consumer business as Harmony will embark on its journey to powering everything from smartwatches to tablets.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon TCG Product Review: Gardevoir & Victini V Decks

2021 marks the year that the Pokémon TCG switched up their long-running theme deck series with a new product: V Battle Decks. This started with the Blastoise V Battle Deck and the Venusaur V Battle Deck earlier this, which were released as individual decks as well as a combined product called V Battle Deck: Venusaur vs. Blastoise. This continued with the release of May 2021's deck products, which were the Victini V Battle Deck, the Gardevoir V Battle Deck, and the V Battle Deck: Gardevoir vs. Victini. The Pokémon Company International sent me one of each of the single V Battle Decks (can I say "V Battle Deck" once more in this paragraph?) to crack open, so let's see what we've got.
SoftwareDesignmodo

Userwell Review – Product Feedback Management Software

Customer reviews are essential for the analysis of your e-reputation. They reflect your influence and your popularity on the web. When we know that nearly 70% of Internet users read customer reviews before buying, it is essential to pay particular attention to them. While online reviews have a lot of...
Healthbirminghamnews.net

HAVN Life Launches New Line of Natural Health Products

Seven New Formulations That Support Brain Health and Immune Function Will Be Available Online and at Select Retail Locations Starting June 3. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN)(OTC PINK:HAVLF)(FSE:5NP) (the 'Company' or 'HAVN Life'), a Vancouver-based biotechnology company focused on brain health, is announcing the launch of its first retail line of natural health products. The seven SKUs-Mind Mushroom, Bacopa Brain, Rhodiola Relief, Cordyceps Perform, Chaga Immunity, Reishi Recharge and Lion's Mane-are now available at yourHAVNlife.com and will be rolling out on Amazon and at select Nesters Market stores across British Columbia later this month.
Electronicstopwirenews.com

TvShare Max Review: Is This Product Any Good? By Genesis Reviews

Smart TVs are expensive, and not everyone has them. If you don’t have a smart TV, then you obviously don’t have WiFi access to the TV to watch streaming videos. Neither can you cast videos on your TV from your mobile. As a result, you cannot enjoy watching streaming video shows on your TV.
Softwaresiliconangle.com

TruEra launches TruEra Monitoring to accurately debug AI in production

TruEra Inc., an artificial intelligence quality solutions and explainability specialist company, today announced the launch of TruEra Monitoring, the first highly accurate debugging solution for monitoring machine learning models in production. This will allow enterprise teams to better understand what machine learning models are doing while operating, but contextualize them...
ElectronicsHEXUS.net

Thermaltake launches New Custom Liquid Cooling Products

Pacific MX2 Ultra is a high-quality CPU liquid cooler with a copper-based anti-corrosive nickel plating and a built-in temperature sensor. Following a similar design concept as the MX1 Plus, the MX2 Ultra aims to deliver a better user experience with highly customizable functions through its LCD monitor, which not only displays real-time CPU performance such as temperature, frequency, and power consumption like the other Ultra series products but exhibits GIF files at 480*480 px.
Electronicsaustinnews.net

SPYR Technologies Updates Launch Date for MagixDrive Apple CarPlay Product

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / SPYR, Inc. dba SPYR Technologies (OTC PINK:SPYR), a technology company that through its subsidiary, Applied MagiX, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion-dollar smart home market, today announced the updated launch date of the Company's first branded and inaugural Apple CarPlay product, MagixDrive, should be June 7, 2021.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Health Advance Files Current Information and Describes New Product Launch

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Health Advance Inc (OTC PINK:HADV) www.HealthAdvanceGroup.com has restored accountability to shareholders by filing Annual Disclosure Reports for the fiscal years ending March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021, today. With this step, Health Advance shareholders can become reacquainted with their company following a reporting hiatus. New management at Health Advance has made this possible. The Disclosure Report for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 describes plans for restored momentum, happening already, by means of a production joint venture, www.CourtshipWines.com.
Los Angeles, CAfox35orlando.com

Weed company seeking paid intern to test products, write reviews

LOS ANGELES - A California-based weed company is looking for a paid summer intern to smoke weed, try a range of its edibles, topicals and other products, and write reviews for them. Emjay, a Los-Angeles based cannabis delivery and retail company, said the candidate must be at least 21 years...
BusinessSHOOT Online

209 group Launches Virtual Production Services Team

Specialists Provide On-Site Support for Integrated End-to-End Offering. 209 group announced the launch of its Virtual Production Services Team, a dedicated on-set staff for running virtual production and motion tracking deployments wherever projects require. The new services complement the company's customizable hardware and software offerings, providing customers with access to high quality end-to-end, virtual production and motion tracking services across feature film, episodic television, advertising, corporate branding, and more. 209 group CTO Greg LaSalle will lead the team, drawing from decades of motion capture and virtual production experience on high profile feature films, including the development of Technical Achievement Academy Award®-winning performance capture technology.
EconomyPosted by
HackerNoon

How Product Reviews Encourage Customer Conversations

Before buying a product, we need to make sure it meets our expectations. Prior to the internet, we ask friends, family, and any store employees for advice before purchase. However, with an enormous amount of information and opinions about products in an eCommerce marketplace, who can we trust? The only option is to turn to online reviews from people who are just like us, who have already experienced the product.
Fort Lauderdale, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

My Product Today Reviews Ingenious Home & Kitchen Products

When selling on Amazon, or any other platform, it’s important to know where and what consumers are buying. FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — My Product Today, a start-up headquartered in Ft Lauderdale, Florida is actively reviewing new products in the Home & Kitchen category. The Home & Kitchen category represents 40% of the Amazon market share and My Product Today is looking for entrepreneurs with innovative ideas in the Home & Kitchen space.
Small BusinessTimes Union

Longmont Small Business Launches Revolutionary AI Product

SentrySciences LLC Seeks to Transform Biologics Development and Production. SentrySciences LLC, a small business headquartered in Longmont Colorado (f/k/a PMT (USA) LLC) acquired an exclusive license to commercialize an AI patent in the pharmaceutical space. The patent uses deep machine learning and computational statistics to characterize protein drug aggregates and sub-visible particles. With use-cases throughout the biologic drug lifecycle, ParticleSentryᴬᴵ, the product containing this revolutionary approach, will bring Quality by Design (QbD) into protein drug formulation by understanding the impact of subvisible particles and protein aggregates within a drug candidate. When deployed at fill-finish, the product will deliver quantitative data to support risk-based strategies for product release. Learn more about ParticleSentryᴬᴵ here.
Economyinsurancebusinessmag.com

Victor launches contract review tool

Victor, a global managing general underwriter, has announced the launch of Victor Contract Sifter, an automated contract review tool for design professionals in the design and construction industry. Victor Contract Sifter enables users to more efficiently and effectively manage their contractual risk. In collaboration with LegalSifter, a contract-review technology, insured...
Retailbleedingcool.com

Pokémon TCG Chilling Reign Product Review: Elite Trainer Box

Tomorrow, official tournament stores will begin selling Build & Battle Boxes of the latest Pokémon TCG expansion, Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign. Chilling Reign will release fully on June 18th, but the Pokémon TCG was kind enough to send me some products to open early for our readers. Our opening series continues with the Chilling Reign Elite Trainer Box!
Electronicsreadwrite.com

Product Review: BioBidet FLOW Motion Faucet

This review is the Bemis bioBidet Flow Motion faucet. The FLOW is a single-handle pull-down faucet with hands-free motion sensing technology. A neighbor got the Brushed Nickel finish, and after seeing how her faucet worked, I had to have one. All of my faucet finishes are in the Oil Rubbed Bronze, so I had to have mine match (really, the Chrome is my favorite finish and always has been), but I digress.
BusinessDigital Trends

WWDC: Apple could launch two ‘surprise’ products this year

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is only days away, and we might have just received a big clue about what to expect. According to industry analyst Daniel Ives, Apple will unveil revamped versions of both the MacBook Pro 14 and the MacBook Pro 16 at the show. That’s a pretty big deal.
Real Estatemartechseries.com

Kukun Launches iHomeReport, the First Product In iHome Product Series

Kukun, the leading originator of property data and predictive analytics, debuts its iHome product series with the iHomeReport, a first-of-its-kind property report that provides financial and community intelligence for homebuyers. The consumer-friendly iHomeReport will help home buyers and iBuyers make more investment-savvy buying decisions. The iHome Report features the Kukun...