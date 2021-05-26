Cancel
Jean Paul Gaultier returns to ready-to-wear

By Celebretainment
news-graphic.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJean Paul Gaultier has returned to ready-to-wear. The fashion house is set to release a collection devoted to the French fashion designer's mariner theme in a bid to celebrate the brand's "values, its archives and its history." The sailor collection features the design team's own take on sailor tops and...

www.news-graphic.com
Jean Paul Gaultier
#Paris Fashion Week#Fashion House#French Fashion#Wwd#Jpg#Haute Couture
