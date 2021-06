Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,735 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 114,833 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.