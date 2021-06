Earlier this year, at the burial ceremony for more than 100 Yazidi victims of ISIS' massacre in my hometown of Kocho, Sinjar, Iraq, members of my community asked me to deliver a speech. I was mourning my brothers Masud and Basee and was overwhelmed by memories of the day they were senselessly murdered in 2014—the same day my sisters, nieces and I were taken captive to be sold into sexual slavery. I longed to focus solely on laying my brothers to rest, but I knew why my community asked me to speak.