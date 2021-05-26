Daughter remembers dad killed in Kerr Dam explosion

Phil Hughes Jr. and Hayden Tucker died on May 13 after the Grand River Dam Authority said they were doing maintenance work in an 80 foot shaft, when a pocket of naturally occurring gasses caused an explosion.

Phil’s daughter, Victoria Hughes says her dad was “funny, caring and smart.”

She says he cared for six kids; she’s the oldest.

Hughes was from Colorado and will be laid to rest later this month.

“Anyone who got to know him, know he’s well cared for and respected by many people,” Victoria says. “It’s heartbreaking he’s gone.”

As far as the accident on Kerr Dam, Victoria says her family hasn’t been given a lot of answers as the investigation into what happened is ongoing.

She wants people to know her dad took his job very serious and was not careless.

“My dad has a lot of experience in this field and he knew every safety precaution,” Victoria says. “It was an accident, accidents happen. We just never expected this at all.”

