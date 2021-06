Are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom planning for more kids in the future? Almost a year after welcoming daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, Perry hinted ever so slightly in an interview with L'Officiel USA that one or more children may be in their future. While gushing over her fiancé (whom many fans think may already be her husband), Perry said that she knew from seeing Bloom in action as a father to his son Flynn, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, that he would one day be "the father of my future children."