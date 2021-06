I find it odd that despite being known for its killer portables, Nintendo has bothered very little to come up with impressive mainline Mario games for those systems. At least until the release of New Super Mario Bros for the Nintendo DS. Although, that game ended up taking the franchise into a downward spiral of mediocrity that would only be mitigated with the release of Super Mario Odyssey in 2017. During the Game Boy Advance era, for instance, there wasn’t a single new Mario platformer released for the system. Case and point, its launch title, and possible killer app at the time, was Super Mario Advance, which is now twenty years old, alongside the GBA itself. If you’re feeling like a dinosaur right now, don’t worry, you’re not alone.