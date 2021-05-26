newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Belfast, Maine's food truck feeding frenzy

Posted by 
Stephen L Dalton
Stephen L Dalton
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SjmDw_0aBrYpUy00
Lobster roll, "This is how we roll in Maine."Photo by ehpien - Flickr.

Nothing beats summer in Belfast, ME— the sights, the sounds, and yes, even the tastes!

Here we'll walk you through the best, from fresh-caught lobster rolls to artisan hot dogs. Be sure to visit these three food trucks on your next trip down to the riverside and get a taste of everything the Harbor Walk has to offer.

Food Truck Frenzy: Breaking Your Fast in Belfast, ME

Food trucks and microbrews are making a name for themselves in Maine. Some of the finest are on the Harbor Walk in Belfast, Maine. There are likely others around town that are as good or better than these, but it seems these three are the most talked about and offer a variety of all the things you want from a food truck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AJ0q4_0aBrYpUy00
Must Be Nice Lobster.Photo by Sadie Samuels, the owner.

Must Be Nice Lobster truck

If you’re down on the Harbor Walk, you’ve got to get a good lobster roll. Look no further than Must Be Nice Lobster. Owner and operator Sadie Samuels may be young at 29, but she definitely knows her way around good quality fish and shellfish.

Sadie was born and raised in coastal Maine, and from a fishing family, she started selling her fresh-caught lobster rolls at the United Farmers Market of Maine in Belfast. Success found her opening a food truck this past year to serve her delicious fare to hungrier Harbor Walk-goers.

Diners can get savory lobster and crab rolls, as well as lobster and crab grilled cheese sandwiches. This food truck also carries staples like hamburgers, hot dogs, and fries for those with shellfish allergies or who don't care for fish.

You can find Must Be Nice Lobster at 15 Front St, Belfast ME, from 11 am until 5 pm Saturday and Sunday until Memorial Day, when the food truck will be open all week long from 11 am until 6:30 pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EiApG_0aBrYpUy00
Here's the Moody Dog just waiting for Spring.By the author.

No wonder he's moody!

The Moody Dog food truck

Located at 39 Main Street, Belfast, ME, just outside of Marshall Wharf Brewing Co., The Moody Dog food truck serves up many interesting and tasty takes on the traditional hot dog and bratwursts.

Chef Raymelle Moody likes to get creative with the toppings, with offerings like the Italian-inspired Muffuletta dog dressed in giardiniera (pronounced "jar-din-air-ah."), and they’ll soon offer kimchi dogs for those who are fond of that Korean staple. She also has ideas for corn dogs and even homemade baked goods down the line. “I have lots of fun plans,” Moody says.

The Moody Dog's ingredients are all locally sourced, which means a lot to the local economy. In a day and age when too many are shopping online, contributing to the local economy is essential. Hot dog and wurst lovers will surely appreciate Chef Moody's fun twists on a Harbor Walk favorite.

The Moody Dog food truck is currently open between the hours of 2 pm until 7 pm Saturday and Sunday. They will extend their hours to 8 am until 3 pm Monday through Friday after Memorial Day.

I figure, to be fair since I talked about the Moody Dog, I should introduce the Wasses Dog. Wasses does not serve the red hot dogs that have been a Maine tradition for decades despite the red dye #2. They serve a hot dog fried in peanut oil.

Watch this YouTube video by the Hotdogmanchannel.
Wasses in Belfast, Maine

"Marshall Wharf Brewing Company originally opened in 2007 and changed ownership in 2020 when Daniel Waldron and Kathleen Dunckel became the new owners." Taken from their About Us page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YAjSb_0aBrYpUy00
Marshall Wharf Brewing Co.James Beal/Flickr

Wander Pizza

Wander over to Wander Pizza for a slice of deliciousness. You might know of their brick-and-mortar location in Augusta, but you can catch this brick-oven favorite from a food truck right here in Belfast, outside Marshall Wharf Brewing Co., on Thursday and Friday afternoons.

Pizza isn't just ordinary pizza at Wander; it's an art form-- owner Jessie Hardie makes their signature crust with naturally leavened dough, left to rise for 48 to 72 hours, and made by hand at the restaurant.

Offerings range from a traditional, savory Neapolitan pie to the more bold and unusual pairing of butternut squash, ricotta cheese, and bacon. The Wander Pizza truck will be operating from 2 pm until 8 pm Thursday and Friday until Memorial Day. After that, they will stay open an hour later, until 9 pm.

Final thoughts

Although these are only three examples of the excellent food trucks here in Belfast, we’ll probably swing back by later and talk about some others because there are some great little food trucks in town.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Stephen L Dalton

Stephen L Dalton

630
Followers
138
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

Stephen Dalton is a retired US Army First Sergeant with a degree in journalism from the University of Maryland. Top Writer in Virtual Reality, Sports, Short Story, Design, and Creativity. I especially like writing about design and home improvements.

 https://thewriteresults.biz
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
City
Belfast, ME
State
Maine State
Maine State
Maine Restaurants
Belfast, ME
Lifestyle
Local
Maine Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Good Food#Food Trucks#Dog Food#Food Drink#Street Food#Hot Food#Local Food#Nice Lobster#Success#Moody Dog#Italian#Korean#The Moody Dog#Chef Moody#Wander Pizza#Neapolitan#Food Truck Frenzy#Coastal Maine#Fish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Maine StatePosted by
Stephen L Dalton

Exploring Bed and Breakfasts in Bar Harbor, Maine

Bar Harbor, Maine a big breakfast to start your day.Bob Walker - Flickr.,. Bar Harbor, Maine, is a picturesque town on Mount Desert Island (MDI) off the coast of Maine. Nestled between the Bay and Acadia National Park, Bar Harbor is the perfect place to enjoy a homey stay at a bed and breakfast. Here are some bed and breakfasts that offer a dreamy Bar Harbor experience.
Maine StatePosted by
Stephen L Dalton

Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, Maine

Thomas Hill Standpipe, located near Ohio Street in Bangor, Maine.Lawgirl47 - Wikimedia. It’s a shame, but some places can’t cook a great steak. I think that’s why they created steakhouses so that they do it so often; they have to get good. Still, there are only a few excellent steakhouses.
Belfast, MEPosted by
Stephen L Dalton

The best seafood restaurants in Belfast, Maine

Any seafood restaurant you choose in Belfast, ME, will naturally bring saliva to your mouth, especially if you love lobster rolls. However, a massive platter of various seafood items, French fries, or onion rings with lots of tartar sauce and ketchup will tickle the palate. Since they’re locally caught and cooked, they’re fresh and delicious.
Maine StatePosted by
Stephen L Dalton

Would you build a Maine vacation around craft beer tasting?

The Great Lost Bear in Portland, ME, serving Maine's microbrews.Bernt Rostad - Flickr. If you were considering taking a vacation to taste various craft beers, there would not be a better state to do that in than Maine. According to the Bangor Daily News (BDN), “Maine now has the most breweries per capita of any US state. As of 2021, Maine has one brewery for every 8,654 people… the Pine Tree State has just edged out the Green Mountain State.”It’s wicked good, ayuh!
Maine StatePosted by
Stephen L Dalton

The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, Maine

All kids love an ice cream cone.Photo by Mirsasha from Flickr. The Governors Restaurant and Bakery is located in Bangor, ME, and several other locations throughout Maine. The restaurant has a delicious breakfast, lunch, dinner, desserts galore, and an ice cream window. The Governors provide dine-in services, curbside take-out, and delivery through Door Dash.
Maine StatePosted by
Stephen L Dalton

Fairs on Maine's Summer Calendar

Paul Bunyan statue in front of the Cross Center in Bangor, Maine.Photo by William Jarvis from Wikimedia. Some of the most exciting and adventurous happenings in Maine this summer will take place at local fairs. Maine fairs typically feature live entertainment, such as concerts, wrestling, boxing, horse racing, horse pulling, 4-H, ‘redneck’ truck pulls, demolition derbies, and others.
Belfast, MEpenbaypilot.com

Dockside Restaurant in Belfast is surprised with a $1,000 cash tip

BELFAST—Back in December, we wrote a story on Maine Cater, the hospitality company dedicated to serving New England’s food and beverage industry. Husband-and-wife team, Daryle and Orianna Degen were behind the operation to provide restaurants with temporary or full-time employees—sort of an industry-specific Indeed.com. One of Maine Cater’s goals was...
Posted by
Q97.9

What Is The Deal With This Strangely Specific No Trespassing Sign In Maine?

Drive around Maine long enough, and you'll come across some strange signs and roadside attractions. From ridiculous warnings to a long standing poster of Tom Selleck in a shed, you really can see just about anything in Maine. Which brings us to the curious case of a sign spotted on a side street in Portland and shared on Reddit by Jestire.
chaindrugreview.com

Tom’s of Maine unveils new packaging

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Do Good. Work Hard. Not Just Talk. Happy People, Happy Planet. These may sound like catchy t-shirt slogans from the 1970s, but they’re actually part of the new activism-inspired packaging design unveiled by natural care leader Tom’s of Maine, a socially responsible company that emerged amidst the many vibrant movements of the decade.
Posted by
Z107.3

Maine Family Takes Amazing Video Of The Penobscot Narrows Bridge

A Maine family that has a passion for sightseeing and adventures, has their own YouTube channel that highlights their trips, and their latest is a must for anyone who loves bridges! "The Maine Mouse" took the trip and walking tour of the observatory, and captured some pretty great footage!. The...
Maine Stateq1065.fm

Bangor, Maine News Update: May 17, 2021

The Maine CDC reports 292 new cases of COVID-19 statewide. Governor Mills announced on Friday that the indoor mask requirement for fully vaccinated people will be dropped on May 24th, while it’s suggested that people who have not received the vaccine still wear face coverings. The Maine Department of Education will make its own ruling about face coverings in schools.
Maine Statewabi.tv

Gas prices in Maine on the rise

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices in the state are on the rise. A GasBuddy survey found that gas prices have gone up more than five cents per gallon in the past week. The average price in the state Monday is $2.97 per gallon. That’s almost 19 cents per gallon...
foxbangor.com

Maine woodworking business sees boom

NEW GLOUCESTER (WGME) — Business is booming for a couple in New Gloucester. Their woodworking company has been named Maine’s top shop on the popular website Etsy. Ross and Carie Gauvin are the co-owners of Rowe Station Woodworks. They said their business’s big sellers are these floating picture ledges. They’re...
Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

Check Out This Weekly Virtual Maine Music Series

Maine Folk Music and Dance Video Series is showcasing the music and dance of the cultures of Maine using Zoom. Every Tuesday, spend your lunchtime from noon to 1 PM checking out an hour of performance and asking your questions with the artists. The nonprofit Yarmouth music school 317 Main...