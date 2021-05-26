Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)
Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,737 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,573 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com