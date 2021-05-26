Cancel
Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStandard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,737 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,573 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Boston Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,525 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $29.07 Million Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 211,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,289,000 after acquiring an additional 133,326 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $740,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $1,024,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 419 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Invesco were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stake Cut by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. cut its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockstickerreport.com

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. Raymond James decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 325,402 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,782,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 325,402 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.10% of Brixmor Property Group worth $602,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Buys 11,103 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up approximately 4.5% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $53,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sei Investments Co. Has $39.92 Million Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 450,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $39,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cypress Capital Management LLC Invests $233,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,174 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Other large investors have also recently...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

CCMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered CMC Materials from an a- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.40.
Stockscom-unik.info

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) CEO Sells $519,600.00 in Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $519,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

800 Shares in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 53.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,035,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,299,802 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.08% of Ventas worth $1,015,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Patrick J. Donovan Purchases 2,000 Shares

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $58,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $65,098.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,929 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.