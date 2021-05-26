Bridge Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $58,528,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $80,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,391 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 51.9% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 38,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $119,692,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.