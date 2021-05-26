Cancel
Bridge Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $58,528,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $80,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,391 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 51.9% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 38,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $119,692,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

www.modernreaders.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Samjo Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Samjo Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. Quotient Technology comprises 29.1% of Samjo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Samjo Capital LLC’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $39,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.15% of Zscaler worth $500,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Holdings Increased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stake Cut by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. cut its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 7,003 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after buying an additional 3,396,536 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in PepsiCo by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,465 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,678 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $77.88 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,426 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $77,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Premier Asset Management LLC Has $18.65 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Premier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 3.3% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Cynosure Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cynosure Management LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,474 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 6.9% of Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 325,402 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,782,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 325,402 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.10% of Brixmor Property Group worth $602,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Palladiem LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Palladiem LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 51,951 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,236,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 463,789 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Carlisle Companies worth $532,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Heartland Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockstickerreport.com

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IAC. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.87.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) to Sell

According to Zacks, “Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its ImmunoTAC technology platform, develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections and other serious diseases. Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “. Several other brokerages also recently commented on...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SVB Leerink Reaffirms Buy Rating for Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a sell rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.25.
Stockscom-unik.info

Insider Selling: Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO Sells $1,084,500.00 in Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $1,084,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,387.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Heartland Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 78,541 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial accounts for approximately 1.1% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $17,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys 69 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.