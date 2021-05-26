Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $4.66 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 277.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.