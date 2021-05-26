Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $4.66 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)
Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,615 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc's holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.