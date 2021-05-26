Cancel
Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $4.66 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStandard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Argent Trust Co Has $1.59 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Argent Trust Co decreased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,161 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.33 Million Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 277.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.
CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $77.88 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,426 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $77,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
$1.38 Million in Sales Expected for electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will announce sales of $1.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for electroCore’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 million and the highest is $1.48 million. electroCore reported sales of $750,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.
$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will report sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $982.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will report sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $421.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 258.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.
$857.75 Million in Sales Expected for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) This Quarter

On average, analysts expect that STERIS will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for STERIS.
UBS Group AG Has $46.72 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.20% of Synchrony Financial worth $46,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
$3.05 Million in Sales Expected for PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) to report $3.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75 million. PolarityTE posted sales of $2.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) will post sales of $18.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.48 million and the highest is $18.70 million. Aspen Group posted sales of $14.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 13th.
ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “
RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 165 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,167 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

CCMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered CMC Materials from an a- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.40.
American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 53.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $190,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 44.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Has $7.42 Million Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.