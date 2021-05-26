Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

7News On Your Side asks travel expert: Is travel insurance worth it?

By Kristen Powers/7News
WJLA
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs more Americans are making travel plans, 7 News On Your Side asked a travel expert if travel insurance is worth it. Scott Keyes, the founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights and author of the new book “Take More Vacations, Scott Keyes,” said “so often we buy it because we’re looking at it almost in moralistic terms we want to make sure we’re protected in case something goes wrong, we want to feel a sense of comfort or security, but only when we go to actually use it do we wind up reading the fine print, do we wind up finding out what are we actually covered for and in many cases we find we weren’t actually covered for something we hoped we would be when we bought the travel insurance.”

wjla.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Insurance#7news#Americans#Scott S Cheap Flights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Travel
News Break
Credit Cards
Related
Personal FinanceForbes

These Travel Insurance Blindspots Can Cost You Money

You’ve picked your destination, booked flights, made hotel reservations and reserved tours. And maybe you’ve purchased travel insurance to protect your trip investment. Even experienced travelers can miss important details when choosing a travel insurance policy. Here are blind spots that could cost you money. Not Insuring the Full Value...
TravelTelegraph

How to get travel insurance for amber list holiday destinations

One of the biggest frustrations of the way the government has defined the 'amber zone' is the effect it is having on travel insurance policies. Travel to a few destinations within the zone and nearly all policies will cover you. Travel to all the rest and your policy is almost certainly to be invalidated – and you may not even realise it. Confused? Here are your key questions answered.
TravelEvening Star

What to look for when picking a travel agent

The summer season is upon us, which means travel season is soon to begin, if it hasn’t already. Consumers spend billions of dollars annually on vacationing, but there are so many things to consider when picking the next destination. Reserving hotels and resorts, planning itineraries and booking flights and rental cars are among the long list of things to take care of before leaving for any big trip.
TravelMotley Fool

My Biggest Travel Rewards Mistake

One bad assumption can spawn a hundred complications. My first foray into the world of travel rewards wasn't a small weekend getaway. Instead, I dove in head first with the ambitious goal of booking a week-long trip to the U.K. -- for three. From the business class flights to the fancy hotel to the car service that picked us up, I wanted to use points and miles for every bit of it.
Travelt2conline.com

4 Reasons to Book Your Travel Now

The coronavirus epidemic has been in the United States for over a year, and the travel sector has suffered greatly during that period. Even now, with borders mostly closed, people socially isolating themselves, and business travel reduced to a fragment of its former self, airlines and hotels are only seeing a sliver of the travelers they saw at the start of last year.
Traveltravelweekly.com

Trade group creates travel insurance resource

The U.S. Travel Insurance Association has created a database of destinations requiring travel insurance. The database includes a list of entry requirements by country, as well as a list of cruise lines requiring vaccines. The destination-specific information also includes whether the destination is open to tourists, whether it's open to...
Alpena, MIwbkb11.com

Travel medical insurance worth every penny if you get sick while abroad

ALPENA, Mich. — If you’re planning to vacation internationally, travel experts recommend purchasing travel medical insurance before you leave. Treatment for injuries sustained while abroad may not be covered by your medical insurance. Dejan Mirkovic, co-founder of Goose Insurance said domestic policies stop at the U.S. boarder. He said this is something many consumers do not realize.
TravelWashington Times-Herald

The benefits of travel insurance

This summer, many people will take traditional vacations for the first time in a couple of years. The COVID-19 pandemic put vacation plans on pause in the summer of 2020. But now that hundreds of millions of people have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the summer of 2021 figures to see a significant uptick in travel.
TravelPosted by
TheStreet

Travel Insurance For Cruises Skyrockets, Up 60 Percent

WARWICK, R.I., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, InsureMyTrip, the nation's first-and-largest unbiased travel insurance comparison site, said the number of policies sold for future cruises hit their highest levels since February 2020 — up 60 percent from four weeks ago. This comes as the first trial cruise set sail from the United States in over a year.
Travelinsidehalton.com

Introducing the COVID-19 Pandemic Travel Insurance Plan

Exclusively partnered with the largest travel insurance provider in Canada, we know some Canadians are still travelling for essential purposes, and they need specialized travel insurance more than ever before. To learn more and sign up for the COVID-19 Pandemic Travel Insurance Plan and to apply today, copy and paste...
Travelinsidehalton.com

Student Travel Insurance Instant Quote & Apply Online

Exclusively partnered with the largest travel insurance provider in Canada, some students are still travelling for educational purposes, and they need specialized travel insurance more than ever before. Student travel insurance is available for:. - Canadian studying in Canada outside the home province. - International student studying in Canada. -...
Travelmorns.ca

Choose travel insurance wisely urges Which?

Fewer than one in 100 travel insurance policies provide ‘complete’ cover for Covid-19 disruption, a Which? analysis of more than 250 policies has revealed. While some travel insurers boast of offering impressive-sounding ‘Covid-19 cover’, the consumer rights body found that this means different things for different providers. Which? found that...
Travelthemountvernongrapevine.com

BBB Tip: Travel Insurance May Not Cover What You Think it Does

Many big travel plans that people made for 2020 were upended by the outbreak of the coronavirus. Now, many are rescheduling those trips and looking to see if they can re-use canceled tickets – or if their travel insurance covered the cancellations. Does travel insurance cover COVID-19 canceled trips? The short answer, according to experts, is it depends on the policy and the situation.
TravelPosted by
Forbes Advisor

Vaccinations And Travel Insurance Shore Up The Return Of Leisure Travel

Temperatures are rising and travelers are eager to relax outside the confines of their own backyards. Nearly 70% of respondents in a recent Travelocity survey said they are planning leisure travel within the next nine months. The most important factors in the decision to travel are the cleanliness of hotel and transportation and the safety of the destination. More than two-thirds (67%) of respondents said getting a Covid-19 vaccine is also a highly important factor.
Cell Phones1051thebounce.com

Win $1,000 For Your Next Flight with This Travel App!

Travel app, App in the Air wants to celebrate its ninth anniversary by helping you save on flights!. On its sweepstake page the app states, “Over the last nine years, we’ve been with you every step of the way, through TSA, baggage claim, and terminal coffee breaks. To celebrate, we’re inviting you to our birthday party with some special party favors: get up to $1,000 off your next booking in the app…and don’t worry, there are more chances to win!”
TravelTravelPulse

Safe and Sustainable Travel Essentials for Your Next Flight

COVID-19 cases continue to subside, and travelers are slowly emerging out of hiding as they gain the confidence to venture out into the world of flying again. In fact, for the first time since March of 2020 (the beginning of the pandemic), TSA screened more than two million passengers in a single day.