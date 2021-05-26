7News On Your Side asks travel expert: Is travel insurance worth it?

As more Americans are making travel plans, 7 News On Your Side asked a travel expert if travel insurance is worth it. Scott Keyes, the founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights and author of the new book “Take More Vacations, Scott Keyes,” said “so often we buy it because we’re looking at it almost in moralistic terms we want to make sure we’re protected in case something goes wrong, we want to feel a sense of comfort or security, but only when we go to actually use it do we wind up reading the fine print, do we wind up finding out what are we actually covered for and in many cases we find we weren’t actually covered for something we hoped we would be when we bought the travel insurance.”