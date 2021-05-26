Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStandard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Docusign#Nasdaq Inc#Zacks Investment Research#Equity#Market Analyst#Sec#Newsquare Capital Llc#Associated Banc Corp Now#Avion Wealth#Retirement Group Llc#Docusign Inc#The Thomson Reuters#Bank Of America#Evercore Isi#Citigroup#Clm#Marketbeat Com#Thomson Reuters#Docusign Daily#Docu Stock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
PLC
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stake Cut by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. cut its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

50,417 Shares in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) Bought by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Crescent Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Holdings Increased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $77.88 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,426 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $77,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,236,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 463,789 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Carlisle Companies worth $532,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Texas Statemodernreaders.com

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Target Price at $15.22

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.22.
Stockstickerreport.com

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IAC. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.87.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SVB Leerink Reaffirms Buy Rating for Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a sell rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.25.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Cryoport worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

42,675 Shares in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Bought by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 42,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Point...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

800 Shares in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 83.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 467,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.36% of TriNet Group worth $275,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Jefferies Financial Group Comments on United Natural Foods, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a research note issued on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,197 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of KLA worth $67,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.