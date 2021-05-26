Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

New Grand Jury Seated For Next Stage Of Trump Investigation

By Zack Cantu
kurv.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) — New York prosecutors have convened a special grand jury to consider evidence in a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business dealings. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person wasn’t authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity. The development signals that the Manhattan district attorney’s office was moving toward seeking charges as a result of its two-year investigation, which included a lengthy legal battle to obtain Trump’s tax records. In a statement, Trump called the investigation a “witch hunt,” saying it’s “purely political” and “driven by highly partisan Democrat prosecutors.” The district attorney’s office declined to comment.

www.kurv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Investigation#Manhattan#Ap#The Associated Press#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Investigation
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump calls Michigan GOP-backed 2020 election investigation that confirmed Biden’s win a ‘cover up’

Former President Donald Trump labeled the Michigan state Senate’s election investigation that confirmed President Joe Biden’s victory a “cover up" Thursday. Trump, who acknowledged Monday that he hasn’t conceded the November race, ridiculed the state Senate Oversight Committee's investigation, the results of which were announced a day before. He called...
POTUSMSNBC

Trump’s legal storm: Key money man speaks to grand jury

As the New York DA has been bearing down on the Trump Organization's money people, financial expert Jeffrey McConney has now faced a grand jury that may decide the fate of Donald Trump himself. MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the latest in the investigation.
POTUSThe Guardian

House investigates possible shadow operation in Trump justice department

Top Democrats in the House are investigating whether Trump justice department officials ran an unlawful shadow operation to target political enemies of the former president to hunt down leaks of classified information, according to a source familiar with the matter. The House judiciary committee chairman, Jerry Nadler, is centering his...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Rudy Giuliani suspended from practicing law in New York state

(CNN) — Rudy Giuliani, the former personal lawyer for former President Donald Trump who once held one of the legal profession's most prestigious jobs, was suspended Thursday from practicing law in New York state by an appellate court that found he made "demonstrably false and misleading statements" about the 2020 election.
Michigan StateNBC News

Michigan Republicans eviscerate Trump voter fraud claims in scathing report

In a highly anticipated report released Wednesday, the Republican-led Michigan Senate Oversight Committee rebutted former President Donald Trump's voter fraud claims, debunking claims of malfeasance in the state's election last fall and affirming that Joe Biden was victorious. The report is the product of an eight-month inquiry and concludes there...
Corpus Christi, TXKTRE

Ex-Mexican governor sentenced to 3 years in US prison

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - U.S. prosecutors say a judge in Texas has sentenced a former governor of a northern state in Mexico to three years in prison following his guilty plea last year in a money laundering scheme. Prior to his sentencing Wednesday, former Coahuila state Gov. Jorge Juan...
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

Pelosi and Manchin start to play chicken

Speaker NANCY PELOSI made two bits of news this morning at her weekly news conference:. — First, she officially endorsed the idea of a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. The move allows the speaker to pack the investigation with her allies and keep control over the process, though she didn’t say exactly who would lead the charge. Those details will come later, but House Homeland Security Chairman BENNIE THOMPSON has been making a strong push for this position.
MilitaryThe Independent

Russia releases footage of alleged UK destroyer incident

The Russian Defence Ministry has released footage it says shows a Royal Navy destroyer being chased out of an area near Crimea that Moscow claims as its territorial waters after annexing Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Russia said its forces fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of...