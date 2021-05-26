Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.