Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)
Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,508 shares of the casino operator's stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc's holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.