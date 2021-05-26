Cancel
Zacks: Brokerages Expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 17 days ago

Brokerages expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). TransAct Technologies posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

