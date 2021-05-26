Cancel
Financial Reports

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorgWarner has raised its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BorgWarner has a payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BorgWarner to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Stocks

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 35,718 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 35,718 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocks

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $77.88 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,426 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $77,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocks

Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 7,003 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after buying an additional 3,396,536 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in PepsiCo by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,465 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,678 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Financial Reports

-$0.06 EPS Expected for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). HEXO reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 14th.
Financial Reports

$0.98 EPS Expected for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will announce earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.90. Pfizer posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.
Stocks

Brokerages Set Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Target Price at $15.22

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.22.
Financial Reports

$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will report sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $421.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 258.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.
Stocks

556 Shares in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the...
Stocks

First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 964 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocks

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,272 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $32,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocks

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) CEO Sells $519,600.00 in Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $519,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocks

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IAC. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.87.
Stocks

800 Shares in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares...
Stocks

Robert Alan Schueren Sells 12,073 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $1,270,200.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,972.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Stocks

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

TSE NWC traded down C$0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting C$35.43. The stock had a trading volume of 15,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 12.71. The North West has a one year low of C$26.90 and a one year high of C$37.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.86.
Stocks

Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocks

Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys 69 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.