BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after buying an additional 3,396,536 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in PepsiCo by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,465 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,678 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.