Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Position Cut by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Loews by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Loews by 6.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 36.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews in the first quarter worth about $3,111,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

www.modernreaders.com
Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 419 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Invesco were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Argent Trust Co Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 100.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,106 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 19,700 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961,508 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $31,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Heritage Trust Co Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,233 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,236,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 463,789 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Carlisle Companies worth $532,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Brokerages Set Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Target Price at $15.22

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.22.
ING Groep NV Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

ING Groep NV cut its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 96.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 775,059 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Invesco were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
800 Shares in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares...
CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

CCMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered CMC Materials from an a- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.40.
Heritage Trust Co Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Sei Investments Co. Buys 137,506 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,557,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,506 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in UDR were worth $68,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Michelle L. Basil Sells 442 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $24,349.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Heritage Trust Co Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 1.1% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).