Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Position Cut by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Loews by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Loews by 6.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 36.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews in the first quarter worth about $3,111,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.