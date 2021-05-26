M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.86.