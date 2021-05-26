Cancel
M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleM&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TELUS were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

www.modernreaders.com
#Telus Corporation#Barclays Bank#Bmo Capital Markets#Equity Securities#Stock Investors#Telus Co#M T Bank Corp#Fil Ltd#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Albion Financial Group Ut#Tu#National Bank Financial#Royal Bank Of Canada#Telus Telus Corporation#Wireless And Wireline#Marketbeat Com#Telus Daily#Company#Equities Analysts#Shareholders
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $27,000 Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 96,742 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in TELUS were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Holdings Lowered by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Toronto Dominion Bank Has $6.16 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,127 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Marketsmodernreaders.com

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194,568 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.29% of M&T Bank worth $642,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,236,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 463,789 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Carlisle Companies worth $532,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportstheenterpriseleader.com

-$0.06 EPS Expected for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). HEXO reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 14th.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Receives $4.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.96.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.15% of Zscaler worth $500,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will announce sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49 billion. M&T Bank reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Heartland Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketstickerreport.com

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.91.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Scotiabank Boosts Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$45.00

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.86.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SVB Leerink Reaffirms Buy Rating for Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a sell rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.25.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Short Interest in Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Decreases By 99.5%

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the May 13th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Florida Statemodernreaders.com

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,035,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,299,802 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.08% of Ventas worth $1,015,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 5,906 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 106.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.