Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 17 days ago

Vectura Group stock opened at GBX 161.04 ($2.10) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 116.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Vectura Group has a twelve month low of GBX 84.60 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 163.80 ($2.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £960.05 million and a PE ratio of 8.01.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pharmaceutical Company#Pharmaceutical Products#Copd#Market Development#Vec#Gbx 161 04 Lrb#Gbx 84 60 Lrb#Dpi#S P#Marketbeat Com#Vectura Group Stock#Airways Related Diseases#Treatment#Supply#Asthma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Target Price at GBX 952.14

Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 952.14 ($12.44).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Craig C. Hopkinson Sells 882 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 882 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $21,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Target Price at $15.22

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.22.
Businessmodernreaders.com

N Brown Group’s (BWNG) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. BWNG opened at GBX 64.80 ($0.85) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 68.04. N Brown Group has a 12-month low of GBX 31.32 ($0.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 81.60 ($1.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.30, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of £298.39 million and a PE ratio of 24.92.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SVB Leerink Reaffirms Buy Rating for Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a sell rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.25.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

CCMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered CMC Materials from an a- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.40.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,293 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Industrymodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. Its operating segments consists of Basic Chemicals, Petrochemicals and Plastics, Information Technology related Chemicals, Health and Crop Sciences, Pharmaceuticals and Others. Basic Chemicals segment produces organic and inorganic chemicals, synthetic fiber raw materials, methyl methacrylate products, alumina products, additives and dyestuffs. Petrochemicals and Plastics segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products. IT-Related Chemicals segment sells optical products, color filters, semiconductor processing materials, compound semiconductor materials and battery components. Health and Crop Sciences segment distributes fertilizers, pesticides, insecticides, tropical infectious disease control materials and feed additives. Pharmaceuticals segment develops and sells ethical pharmaceuticals, radiopharmaceutical and radiation therapy equipment. Others segment provides supply of electrical power and stea “
Economyslatersentinel.com

Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

800 Shares in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Receives GBX 964.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 964.50 ($12.60).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Declines By 94.1%

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the May 13th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.11.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating on Magnite (MGNI)

Stephens analyst Nicholas Zangler reiterated an Overweight rating and $48.00 price target on Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) following the company's announced ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stockstickerreport.com

Shore Capital Lowers discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) to Hold

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of discoverIE Group from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. discoverIE Group stock opened at GBX 877 ($11.46) on Wednesday. discoverIE Group has a 12-month low of...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).
Economymodernreaders.com

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IAG. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 220.15 ($2.88).