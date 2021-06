BANGLADESH has extended restrictions imposed on public activities and movement across the country and has put a number of bordering districts under strict restrictions. For economic reasons we cannot afford to put the whole country on lockdown for an indefinite period to contain the spread of Covid-19. We are apprehensive of what is to come as the Covid infection and death rates continue to rise to a dangerous level in many districts across the country. While the nationwide positivity rate went up recently, bordering districts have been experiencing very high infection rates for the past couple of weeks. It has every chance to go to the central districts.