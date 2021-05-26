Cancel
Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 17 days ago

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,678 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 22,129 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

www.modernreaders.com
