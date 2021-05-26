(PLZ.TO) (PLZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.030-4.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Shares ofNYSE:WEC traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $92.90. The company had a trading volume of 639,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18.