(PLZ.TO) (PLZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IAC. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.87.