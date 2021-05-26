Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.