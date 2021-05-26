Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)
Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,608 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc's holdings in National Grid were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.