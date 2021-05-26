Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

How vaccination has impacted COVID-19 hospitalization trends

WZZM 13
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly in the pandemic, a large number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 were elderly, but the landscape has shifted dramatically in recent months. Cleveland Clinic physician Michelle Medina, MD, said vaccination is likely playing a role. “We vaccinated a lot of the elderly population and so we’re seeing a decrease...

www.wzzm13.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cleveland Clinic#Vaccination#Hospitalization#Covid 19 Hospital#News 13onyourside Com#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Minnesota Statemprnews.org

Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Hospitalizations recede; cases trend lower

Current hospitalizations below 200; only 49 in ICUs; caseloads hover near April 2020 lows. 65.6 percent of Minnesotans 16 and older with at least one vaccine dose; 60.8 percent now completely vaccinated. At current pace, state won’t meet July 1 goal of 70 percent vaccinated adults. Updated 11:44 a.m. Friday’s...
Mental Healthajmc.com

How Did COVID-19 Impact Adolescent Sleep Health?

Several studies presented at SLEEP 2021 highlight the negative impact COVID-19 has had on youth sleep health. New research presented at SLEEP 2021—the 35th annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies, LLC—illustrates the bidirectional relationship between sleep and the COVID-19 pandemic among children, adolescents, and young adults. Abstracts were also published in an online supplement of the journal Sleep.
CancerKMOV

Researchers studying how COVID-19 vaccine impacts cancer patients, survivors

(CBS NEWSPATH) -- Cancer treatment can affect the immune system, which can leave patients susceptible to infections. Many medical groups recommend most cancer patients and survivors receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but there are some questions about the effectiveness of the shot for this group. Researchers at The Ohio State University...
PharmaceuticalsNPR

How Novavax Compares To Other COVID-19 Vaccines

The latest COVID vaccine set to hit the market - Novavax. The Maryland-based biotech company behind it says it's 100% effective against the original coronavirus and 93% effective against COVID variants. And even though just about every public health official out there says we shouldn't be vaccine shopping, I couldn't help but think of how those numbers stacked up against the vaccine I received - Johnson & Johnson - and some of the questions I've heard from all of you in the course of our reporting, like what it means when it comes time to vaccinate your kids, later on what it might mean for boosters, can you mix and match? Well, we've brought back Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health and an expert in global health policy.
Public Healthyoursun.com

How different types of COVID-19 vaccines work

I know COVID-19 has been around now for over a year, but I’m still confused by the different types of vaccines, including messenger RNA and vector vaccines. Can you explain how these vaccines work and the differences between these vaccines?. COVID-19 vaccines can help you develop immunity to SARS-CoV-2, the...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Prophylactic Anticoagulation Aids Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

Prophylactic-dose anticoagulation, but not treatment-dose anticoagulation, associated with lower 60-day mortality. WEDNESDAY, June 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Prophylactic-dose venous thromboembolism (VTE) anticoagulation may be optimal therapy for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a study published online June 11 in JAMA Network Open. Valerie M. Vaughn, M.D., from the...
Sciencenewswars.com

First Autopsy of COVID Vaccinated Patient Found Viral RNA In Every Organ of Body

The first-ever postmortem study of a patient vaccinated against COVID-19 has revealed that viral RNA was found in every organ of the patient’s body, meaning that the vaccine is either ineffective or the coronavirus actually spreads faster in vaccinated individuals. The scientific report out of Germany published by the International...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These People are Spreading COVID

The news from today's White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing was promising, with talk of a July 4th celebration like no other—COVID-19 deaths are going down, and cases overall continue to fall. However, something lurks within: The Delta variant, a more transmissible version of the coronavirus that is infecting a very specific group of people. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned about the problem today. Read on to hear who he says is spreading COVID, and which states are in danger—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.