Bank of Nova Scotia Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)
Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,223 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 67,624 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Edison International were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.