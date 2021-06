In the second episode of Jimmy McGovern’s Time, Daniel is sitting opposite the parents of the man he stabbed to death. He’s serving 21 years in prison, and as part of restorative justice, is asking for their forgiveness. They refuse. “You killed him so as not to lose face,” says the mother. “I thought it was anger, jealousy. But saving face? It’s unforgivable.” A tear rolls down his cheek.This is one of the quieter moments in Time. An unblinking meditation on the UK’s prison system, Jimmy McGovern’s new three-part drama slices open a world of corruption, violence and unremitting despair....