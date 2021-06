A man from Indiana County has won the top prize in one of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s scratch-off games. The lottery announced that the winner, whose name was not released, won $3 million from a Monopoly 100x scratch-off ticket that he purchased at the Giant Eagle in Ligonier. Monopoly 100x is a $30 scratch-off game that has the $3 million as one of its top prizes. While the lottery did not say when the winning ticket was sold, they did say the winner signed their ticket and claimed their winnings on Monday.