Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Studio Not For Sale, Says Sony CEO Yoshida Kenichiro

By Patrick Frater
New Haven Register
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony Pictures Entertainment’s film and television operations are not for sale or about to be hived off, Sony Group CEO Yoshida Kenichiro said Wednesday. Instead, he regards it as a core piece of the group mission to “fill the world with Kando (the Japanese word for ‘emotion’) through the power of creativity and technology.”

www.nhregister.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Group Ceo#Japanese#Mgm#Warnermedia#Nbc Universal#Paramount#Spe#The Financial Times#Playstation Productions#Playstation Game#Sie#The Sony Group#Crunchyroll#Ip#Dtc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
SONY
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Related
Businesshotnewhiphop.com

Sony Music Acquires Stake In Todd Moscowitz's Alamo Records

Alamo Records will now live under Sony Music Entertainment after it was announced on Tuesday that the company has acquired a majority stake in the label founded by Todd Moscowitz, a music industry veteran and former Warner Bros. Records executive. Alamo is home to some very popular artists in the hip-hop world – the likes of Rod Wave, Lil Durk, Smokepurpp, Lil Gotit and blackbear are all signed to the label.
Andover, MAhomenewshere.com

Byrna Technologies Holds Private Less-Lethal Security Onboarding & Training Event at Sony Pictures Studios, A New Byrna Customer

ANDOVER, Mass., June 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BYRN) (CSE: BYRN) ("Byrna" or "the Company") today announced that the Company recently conducted its first on-site training program for private security at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City. The purpose of the event was to train and certify Sony's security personnel in the safe and effective use of the Byrna less-lethal platform, with which Sony has equipped its security team for use in patrolling the studio's 53-acre studio as well as other locations in Southern California. For a video demonstration of the training program, please click here.
BusinessSFGate

EA Buys Warner Bros. Games' Playdemic Mobile Games Studio for $1.4 Billion

Electronic Arts will buy Warner Bros. Games’ Playdemic mobile games studio — developer of popular title “Golf Clash” — for $1.4 billion in cash, the companies announced. AT&T said the remaining Warner Bros. Games portfolio will become part of the recently announced WarnerMedia-Discovery merged entity after that deal closes, expected...
Moviesbostonnews.net

Kids Animation Show and a Drama Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Hasbro, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Activision Blizzard

HTF MI added a new research study on Global Kids Animation Show and a Drama Market in its repository, aims to offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the worldwide business orientation and overall outlook. Study highlights recent market insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Kids Animation Show and a Drama Market products and offering along with impact due to macro-economic headwinds and matured western countries slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning are evaluated on Kids Animation Show and a Drama market size, share, growth and trending influencing factors with Pre and Post 2020 Impact on Kids Animation Show and a Drama Market leaders and emerging players. Some of the players that are included as part of study are Warner Bros, Nintendo, Hasbro, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Activision Blizzard, Netease, Bandai Namco Group, Microsoft, Disney, Toei Animation, NBCUniversal, Sony, Framestore & Tencent.
Businessgamingonphone.com

EA acquires Playdemic for $1.4b from Warner Bros. Games

It has been announced today that one of the biggest videogame companies in the world EA (Electronic Arts) have successfully bought the developers of Golf Clash, Playdemic from Warner Bros. Games. They will reportedly pay Warner Bros. Games $1.4 billion in cash for their purchase. EA thus acquires Playdemic from Warner Bros.Games in a seemingly huge deal.
Businessbleedingcool.com

AT&T Sells WB Games' Playdemic To Electronic Arts

AT&T's slow sale of all things WB Games has begun as the mobile developer Playdemic has been acquired by Electronic Arts today. Playdemic has been around for over a decade and are best known for their mobile hit Golf Clash. EA bought the company as part of their mobile growth strategy, which will add more than 15 top live services to their portfolio. The details of how much wasn't made clear beyond the fact that the deal was done in cash with nothing else tied to it, showing that AT&T is basically just offloading the division piece by piece for whatever it can get to be done with gaming altogether. Which is rather disappointing and bleak all things considered. No word yet on what will become of the staff and the company during the transition, either. Hopefully, EA doesn't sit down and restructure the place out immediately and everyone can keep their jobs. We have quotes from all of the parties involved from today's transaction.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Sony is accelerating the supply of PS5 units and predicts to sell over 22.6m units per year

The PS5 is on track to be Sony's strongest-performing console. Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida has said that the company is to accelerate the supply of PS5 units in the next fiscal year, and is predicting sales of more than 22.6 million units per year. This would see the PS5 console sales reach the largest ever total in the history of PlayStation. This statement came from a Sony Group shareholder meeting (via ResetERA).
Businesshappymag.tv

Aussie CEO of Sony Music fired after investigation into ‘workplace culture’

The CEO and chairman of Sony Music Australia, Denis Handlin, has been fired amid investigations into company culture. Sony Music’s global boss, Rob Stringer, announced in a note to staff that Handlin’s departure was effective immediately – prompting renewed calls for #MeToo activation from Aussie artists such as Jaguar Jonze.
Video GamesDestructoid

After years of fighting it, Sony finally caves, says they will ‘grow’ cross-play

This has been the most annoying publisher saga in recent memory. Look, Microsoft really screwed up with the whole DRM proposal last generation. They were essentially bullied out of it, and we shouldn’t forget it. But they did do an about-face, and shored up concepts like cross-play and backward compatibility to make a roaring impact on this generation. Sony then slotted into that old role nicely, fighting cross-play kicking and screaming. That might have changed, based on recent comments from PlayStation boss Jim Ryan.
Moviesboxofficepro.com

Cinema Week Announces Studio Participation From A24, Cloudburst, Disney, IFC Films, Lionsgate, Netflix, Sony Pictures, United Artists, Universal

Cinema Week, a six-day celebration of moviegoing on the big screen from June 22-27, has secured studio participation from the likes of Disney, Universal, Sony Pictures, and Netflix. The initiative, originally announced in April, had already announced only-in-theaters incentives including giveaways and advance screenings. Major exhibition chains including Cinemark and...
BusinessWorld Screen News

BBC Studios Bolsters U.S. Content Sales Team

BBC Studios—Americas has promoted Chris Cole to executive VP of strategic partnerships and appointed Kelly Miller to senior VP of scripted strategy. Cole, based in New York, will oversee and provide strategic planning for longstanding, key partnerships with AMC Networks/BBC America, Discovery, PBS, BritBox and Blue Ant Media. Miller, meanwhile, will be responsible for managing co-production activity in the U.S. across drama, comedy and children’s with television and digital clients. Cole and Miller report directly to Dina Vangelisti, executive VP of content sales for BBC Studios—Americas.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

Cyberpunk 2077 Returning To PlayStation Store, Sony Says

Troubled game Cyberpunk 2077 will return to PlayStation stores from next week, Sony confirmed Wednesday, six months after it was pulled over bugs and compatibility issues. The dystopian-themed game was reportedly one of the most expensive ever made and its release was hotly anticipated, but the rollout was mired in problems.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Hill

This personal photo studio is portable and on sale for 65% off

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. Capturing photos has never been easier than it is today, thanks to innovations in smartphones, tablets, and cameras. Images are instantly uploaded into cloud storage for safe-keeping and anytime viewing, but attempts to take that artistic process to another level without breaking the bank presents a trickier situation.
Video GamesGamespot

Former Call Of Duty Devs Explain Why They Started New Studio Deviation Games With Sony

There's been a running theme this year of new video game studios being formed by industry veterans and then announcing that they've signed with Sony to help develop their first game. Deviation Games, which was formed by Call of Duty: Black Ops leaders Dave Anthony and Jason Blundell, is the latest studio to make this deal with Sony, which signed Jade Raymond's Haven Entertainment in March and Firewalk Studios in April.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Disney CEO says 40% of upfront ad sales went to streaming or digital

LOS ANGELES, June 14 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co’s advertising revenue for the upcoming fall television season rose by “double-digits” from the levels of 2019 before the global pandemic, Chief Executive Bob Chapek said on Monday. About 40% of sales during the “upfront” sales period went to streaming or digital...
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Sony PlayStation CEO Upset To See PS5 Units Purchased By Resellers

We’re in 2021 and if we didn’t go through a big pandemic outbreak in 2020, getting our hands on a new game console shouldn’t be difficult at all during this point. We received both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms in 2020 and while every new game console launch results in a hot ticket item, we’re still dealing with console shortages. It’s a problem in practically every industry right now with the various chip shortages, but consumers trying to get their hands on a new console is not only frustrating to the actual consumer but companies like Sony as well.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Sony PlayStation CEO Says Mobile Games Are Coming Soon

We’re in a new generation of console gaming and it’s a bit different this time around thanks to Microsoft. Microsoft has pushed to bring out gaming into a more broad umbrella than just consoles and exclusives. With Microsoft, we’re getting Xbox first-party titles on consoles, PC, and even through cloud-gaming services. However, that doesn’t mean Sony is not experimenting with new media mediums.