Since the early 2000s, the Hispanic population in the U.S. has shown consistent growth. Today, Hispanics are the largest minority group in the country and make up nearly 16.3% of the population in the U.S. There are some states with a larger concentration of Hispanic people than other regions. The states with the largest percentage of Hispanic population as of 2021 include New Mexico, Texas, California, Arizona, Nevada, Florida, Colorado, New Jersey, New York and Illinois. People often think the term Hispanic and Latino are the same. However, there is a difference. The term Hispanic refers to people of Spanish-speaking origin or ancestry, while the term Latino refers to people from Latin America.