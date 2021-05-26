The Monroe Street Midway Is Turning Detroit Into A Huge Block Party
Downtown Detroit is going to transform again this summer as the block party vibe will begin with the Monroe Street Midway. Earlier this year Bedrock Detroit worked with the city to turn Monroe St into a drive in movie theater. Now Bedrock Detroit is teaming up with Decked Out Detroit to turn Monroe St into one big summer block party. The idea is called the Monroe Street Midway, and it will feature everything from roller-skating and art galleries to food trucks and a sports zone.wcrz.com