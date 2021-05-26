Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

The Monroe Street Midway Is Turning Detroit Into A Huge Block Party

By George McIntyre
Posted by 
Cars 108
Cars 108
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Downtown Detroit is going to transform again this summer as the block party vibe will begin with the Monroe Street Midway. Earlier this year Bedrock Detroit worked with the city to turn Monroe St into a drive in movie theater. Now Bedrock Detroit is teaming up with Decked Out Detroit to turn Monroe St into one big summer block party. The idea is called the Monroe Street Midway, and it will feature everything from roller-skating and art galleries to food trucks and a sports zone.

wcrz.com
Cars 108

Cars 108

Burton, MI
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Block Party#Street Parking#Street Art#Street Food#Turning#Bedrock Detroit#Dj#Monroe Street Midway#Drive#Free Parking#Rollout Detroit#Movie Theater#Art Galleries#Event Organizers#Skating#Food Trucks#Vibe#Homage#Feature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
Cars 108

​Lily Pad Springs Is Michigan’s Largest Splash Pad [VIDEO]

Pack up the babies and grab the old ladies, it's time to head to Lily Pad Springs - Michigan's Largest splash pad. This place looks awesome, and bonus it is not too far of a drive from Genesee County and Lapeer County. According to my ninja like math skills (Google) you can be there from both Flint and Lapeer in about an hour.
Michigan StatePosted by
Cars 108

There is a Place in Michigan That Will Pay You to Live There

No, this is not a joke. We are completely serious when we tell you there is a county in Michigan that will pay you to live there. St. Clair County, which is about two hours outside of Detroit along the St. Clair River, is working on luring recent college graduates back to its towns thanks to its Community Foundation Scholarship.
Detroit, MIPosted by
Cars 108

‘No Sudden Move’ Filmed & Set in Detroit : Watch Trailer

Steven Soderbergh's new movie is all Detroit. No Sudden Move, filmed and set in Detroit is set to premiere on HBO Max July 1. Sonderbergh and his team hit the Motor City last fall to film during the pandemic under strict guidelines and restrictions. The movie was shot in and around Detroit including Grosse Pointe, Hamtramck, Pontiac and Bruce Township.
Michigan StatePosted by
Cars 108

New Michigan Waterpark & Sports Complex Is A Short Drive Away

If you're looking for a unique way to cool off this summer, you can check off a few boxes at Lake Arvesta Farms in South Haven. Just a couple hours from Flint, you can be on the Lake Michigan shoreline at Lake Arvesta waterpark and sports complex. You can see in the video above that they've put together their own version of the floating water parks that have become so popular in recent years. We have a similar park closer to us in Holly called the Whoa Zone, but there are a few unique features at Lake Arvesta.
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
Cars 108

Just a Short Drive Away, Meijer Gardens Has a Great Concert Lineup

In our neck of the woods we are partial to catching an outdoor concerts at DTE or even Soaring Eagle, but there's another fantastic venue just a short drive away. Frederick Meijer Gardens, in Grand Rapids, is ready to be back to business with their outdoor concert series for 2021. Just a short drive away, under 2 hours, the picturesque amphitheater is a little unsung gem for many of us on the east side of the state, but well worth he road trip.
Genesee County, MIPosted by
Cars 108

Genesee County Landbank Warns Residents of A Mowing Scam

The Genesee County Landbank is warning Flint residents about a scammer out mowing lawns in the area. The reports started to come in early this week about a guy showing up to houses in Flint with a wagon full of tools and a lawn mower. The man reportedly starts to mow the lawn, then tells the property owner that he is from the land bank, and that they owe him $20. If the owner refuses to pay, the man tells them that the fee will be added to their taxes with penalties.
DrinksPosted by
Cars 108

Faygo Releases New ‘Firework’ Flavor For Summer

When it comes to Michigan made products, Faygo is definitely one of the best and most recognizable. Just in time for summer, the beverage giant is releasing a new flavor. Brace yourself for - Faygo Firework. According to WXYZ, the pop is made up of cherry, blue raspberry and lime...
Michigan StatePosted by
Cars 108

Michigan’s First Human Case of Sin Nombre Hantavirus Reported

Just as Michigan is getting a handle on the coronavirus, here comes a new interesting virus into the mix. According to WXYZ in Detroit, the Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed the that the state has its first confirmed human case of Sin Nombre hantavirus .The case is reportedly a Washtenaw County woman who was recently hospitalized with a serious pulmonary illness from the virus.
HobbiesPosted by
Cars 108

Free Fishing, ORV Riding, and Recreation Passports Next Weekend

Get ready to do some free fishing and more next weekend in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced the upcoming "Three Free" Weekend here in Michigan. That means that Michigan residents will be able to enjoy some of the more fun things that the state has to offer for zero money out of pocket.
LifestylePosted by
Cars 108

Crocs Spotted on Houghton Lake Over the Weekend

You fell for it too. Just like I did. I don't know about you, but that was exactly what I needed when I saw the tease this morning. Of course, the crocs that were spotted on the beautiful lake in Central Michigan refer to a couple of plastic clogs or barn shoes that should never be worn with socks, not crocodiles as we all had expected.
TechnologyPosted by
Cars 108

Gamers Camp Outside Michigan Best Buy to Score Rare Tech Release

A Michigan Best Buy was the place to be Thursday if your were a tech savvy gamer, especially if you were one willing to camp out to score the latest gadget. Looking more like the night before Black Friday, the Best Buy in Novi, Michigan saw tons of people camped out to score a new tech rarity. The Novi location was one of only 81 Best Buys selling a new graphics card released to the public for the first on Thursday.
NBAPosted by
Cars 108

Flint City Bucks Offer Tickets To Those Getting Vaccinated

The vaccination incentives keep piling on, and the Flint City Bucks are getting in on the act. The Bucks are undefeated on the field, and they are hoping to help Genesee County residents beat Covid. The Bucks have partnered with the Genesee County Health Department for a special vaccination incentive offer. The Bucks have free tickets to anyone that gets vaccinated prior to their game on Friday June 4th.
Flint, MIPosted by
Cars 108

Flint’s Juneteenth Festival Parade Will Be Huge This Year!

Flint is showing out this year after Juneteenth was made an official holiday and now the city has plans to throw a huge parade along with an event-packed weekend to celebrate!. Juneteenth will consist of a three-day weekend and each day will have its own spin and tons of activities with food vendors and more!
Flint, MIPosted by
Cars 108

Flint ‘Porch Fest’ This Friday – Art, Music, Food and More

The second annual Porch Fest in Flint goes down this Friday, June 4th. If you are not familiar with the event - no worries. I have all the details for you. Porch Fest is about art and music along West First Avenue and Mason Street. The residents of these homes have agreed to open their space to allow a community display of art, music and Flint culture for all to enjoy. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own blankets and enjoy a picnic style dinner. Feel free to bring your own food, or purchase tacos on site. Hours are 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM.
TV & VideosPosted by
Cars 108

5 Michiganders Compete on This Season of “LEGO Masters”

Proving playing with your LEGO set can lead to big things, even as an adult, five Michiganders will be showing off their talents for some big prizes starting Tuesday night. FOX’s creative reality TV series, LEGO Masters, premieres on Tuesday night, and 5 of the 24 contestants this season will be from Michigan. The show, entering it's second season, will feature 12 teams of two — six male-male teams, four male-female teams and two female-female teams. Each team will aim to show off their LEGO skills building incredible original LEGO creations and also pass unique LEGO challenges.