CSM Awards Tenure To Eight Faculty Members
Clockwise from top left, CSM's newly tenured faculty include Professor of Digital Media Production Olaniyi Areke, Associate Professor of Technology Ronda Jacobs, Professor of Mathematics Dr. Farhaana Nyamekye-Frazie, Associate Professor of Accounting Stacie Bailey, Associate Professor of Allied Health Sharon Baker, Associate Professor of Nursing Robin Madera, Associate Professor of English Christopher Ankney and EMS Program Coordinator/Associate Professor April Rollins.www.thebaynet.com