Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leonardtown, MD

CSM Awards Tenure To Eight Faculty Members

By CSM Headline
Bay Net
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClockwise from top left, CSM's newly tenured faculty include Professor of Digital Media Production Olaniyi Areke, Associate Professor of Technology Ronda Jacobs, Professor of Mathematics Dr. Farhaana Nyamekye-Frazie, Associate Professor of Accounting Stacie Bailey, Associate Professor of Allied Health Sharon Baker, Associate Professor of Nursing Robin Madera, Associate Professor of English Christopher Ankney and EMS Program Coordinator/Associate Professor April Rollins.

www.thebaynet.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leonardtown, MD
Leonardtown, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharon Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csm#Allied Health#Faculty Members#College Board#Associate Professor#Board Members#Digital Media Production#Ems Program#Olaniyi#Csm Faculty Senate#Tenure#Awards#College Administrators#Mathematics#Accounting Stacie Bailey#Review#Nursing Robin Madera#Policy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related