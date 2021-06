WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) introduced bipartisan legislation that would ensure that all communities, including rural and underserved areas, have access to quality emergency health care. The Protecting Access to Ground Ambulance Medical Services Act would make sure that ambulance providers are adequately reimbursed by Medicare for the cost of providing services. The bill would protect ambulance and EMT services across the country and particularly in rural areas where they are desperately needed.