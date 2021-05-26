Your iPhone Automation Shortcuts Run Much Faster on iOS 14.6
If you take advantage of Apple's Shortcuts app, updating to iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 will make elaborate iPhone and iPad automation scripts run more than twice as fast. The conclusion is supported by both data and anecdotal evidence from people who took to Reddit and other online forums to share their positive experience with a significant speed boost that the iOS and iPadOS 14.6 updates enable for scripts in Apple's Shortcuts app.www.makeuseof.com