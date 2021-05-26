Your iPhone Automation Shortcuts Run Much Faster on iOS 14.6

Apple released the final version of iOS 14.6 to the public last week, but it might have been better off being delayed, because some iPhone owners are now reporting significant battery drain on their devices. As we reported on Tuesday, dozens of users on Apple’s official support forums have complained about decreased battery life on their iPhones ever since the update debuted on May 24th. Apple has yet to issue any statements or responses regarding the problem, but before you head to your local Apple Store, there is one quick fix you can try.