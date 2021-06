U.S. lawmakers have pledged a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics as part of a wide-ranging China-focused bill passed by the Senate this week. The bill commits roughly $250 billion to competing with China in scientific realms, but also commits to foreign policy initiatives, and to sanctioning China for its human rights abuses, including the alleged detention and oppression of over a million Uyghurs in Xinjiang. Among the commitments is Section 3312, tucked away amid thousands of pages.