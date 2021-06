To best describe my backyard, you’d say we sure could use a good soaking rain. I’d take an inch anytime and 2 no problem. Keep the ice away. The long squall line that passed through last week dissipated its energy with only some small branch-dropping winds and 0.12” rain. Against the heat we experienced, that bit of moisture kept the dust down for a few hours. Fortunately, a major tile line that passes through our farm still has a trickle of water moving, so our lowest field positions are still at field capacity. I’m concerned about the higher positions that ran out last year.