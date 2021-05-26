Mississippi officials: 16-year-old boy dies after being stabbed in altercation with 14-year-old girl
A Mississippi teen is dead and another teen is in custody after a stabbing Tuesday night in Claiborne County.
Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods told WAPT News in Jackson that a 16-year-old boy died after being stabbed in an altercation with a 14-year-old girl. The altercation reportedly happened at the Hermanville Apartments on Highway 18.
The boy was reportedly taken to Claiborne County Hospital where he died from his injuries.
The 14-year-old girl is reportedly in custody.
The incident remains under investigation.