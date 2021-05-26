Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Mississippi officials: 16-year-old boy dies after being stabbed in altercation with 14-year-old girl

By Magnolia State Live
Posted by 
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Mr4I_0aBrVtzf00

A Mississippi teen is dead and another teen is in custody after a stabbing Tuesday night in Claiborne County.

Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods told WAPT News in Jackson that a 16-year-old boy died after being stabbed in an altercation with a 14-year-old girl. The altercation reportedly happened at the Hermanville Apartments on Highway 18.

The boy was reportedly taken to Claiborne County Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The 14-year-old girl is reportedly in custody.

The incident remains under investigation.

View All 13 Commentsarrow_down
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
29K+
Followers
2K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Claiborne County, MS
State
Mississippi State
Claiborne County, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Boy#The Boy#Teen#County Sheriff#Jackson County#Under Investigation#Wapt News#Claiborne County Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related