Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Casper, WY

Obituaries: Boecken, Davis, Stewart, Hurley

By Oil City Staff
oilcity.news
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASPER, Wyo. – Mary Alice Boecken: April 17, 1954 ~ May 16, 2021 (age 67) Mary Alice boecken was called home to be with her lord on may 16th 2021 rather unexpectedly. She was born in Gillette Wyoming April 17 1954 to Wayne and Leah morgort. They moved to Shoshoni when she was little where she graduated in 1973. She was an extremely hard worker, her many jobs included waitressing, driving bus for troopers and coach USA. Her passion was volunteering for the American Red Cross for over 30 years until she moved to hiland Wyoming and worked for the bright spot where she owned and operated until her passing.

oilcity.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
City
Evansville, WY
State
Wyoming State
Casper, WY
Obituaries
County
Natrona County, WY
City
Gillette, WY
City
Shoshoni, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Stewart
Person
Ryan
Person
Jazmin
Person
Stephen Stewart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The American Red Cross#Hiland Wyoming#Navy#K Mart#St Anthony#The Air Force#The House Of Stewart#Mossholder Furniture#Fatima Catholic Church#Tri Parish School#Newcomer Funeral Home#Visiting Angels#Hurley Oil Properties#Tate Pump House#Amoco Oil#Stonehenge Oil Company#Army Corps Of Engineers#Brother Robert Hurley#Daughter Gale Hurley#Denver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Wyoming StateStar-Tribune

Wyoming neighbors: Obituaries for May 16

Read through the obituaries published today in Casper Star-Tribune. CASPER—Frank Kellch, 88, died on May 13, 2021 due to natural causes. Frank was born September 13, 1932 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Gustav Leop…
Casper, WYoilcity.news

Casper to see ~$9.12M boost under American Rescue Plan; Natrona ~$15.5M

CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper is expected to receive $9,115,340 in support under the American Rescue Plan Act, according to the National League of Cities. Natrona County can expect to receive about $15,511,480, according to the National Association of Counties. That funding is separate from the ~$1 billion...
Laramie County, WYPosted by
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Laramie County team ropers place in Casper

CHEYENNE – Two sets of Laramie County team ropers placed in the top 5 during the Sunday portion of the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association’s stop in Casper. Heeler Cort McBride of Meriden and header Bodie Herring of Veteran stopped the clock in 6.88 seconds to take third Sunday. They are fifth in the season standings.
Wyoming Stateoilcity.news

French television crew shoot history features in Wyoming

GREEN RIVER — A French television crew was in Rock Springs and Green River this week shooting a feature about Sweetwater County history. Headquartered in Paris, Invitation au voyage, (“Invitation to Travel”), which covers international travel, culture, and history, spent the last two weeks in Wyoming, shooting in Cody, Casper, Yellowstone Park, and elsewhere, profiling episodes in Wyoming history. Their subject in Sweetwater County – the Great Diamond Hoax of 1872, arguably the greatest criminal swindle of the Old West.
Casper, WYStar-Tribune

Town Crier: Family Stuff

Fort Caspar Museum and fort are now open to greet out-of-town travelers and members of our community seven days a week. The museum is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, but the fort buildings close a half hour earlier at 4:30 p.m. Admission prices in the summer are...
Natrona County, WYStar-Tribune

Jorgensen to receive UW literacy award

Philanthropist and retired banker John Jorgensen will receive the 2020 Carol Mead Leaders in Literacy Award on Tuesday at the Nicolaysen Art Museum at the conclusion of the Wyoming Reads literacy celebration for first graders at approximately 1:30 p.m. A reception sponsored by the Natrona County Library Foundation will follow the awards presentation.
Wyoming StatePosted by
Wake Up Wyoming

Another “STUDY” Lies About Wyoming

Here we go again. Some writer at some website needed to fill his quota for the day so he decided to write an article on The Rudest City In Every State. This time it's the website called Earn/Spend/Live. For Wyoming, he picked Cheyenne. He only wrote two sentences: "Cheyenne is...
Magnolia, ARsaumag.edu

Mulerider Rodeo sending three students to College National Finals next month in Casper, Wyo.

The Mulerider Rodeo Team again earned success despite a challenging pandemic year, with three students qualifying for the College National Finals Rodeo to be held this June in Casper, Wyoming. Strand Barricklow, Latham Dickson, and Harley Lynn will represent SAU in its 15th consecutive year of qualifying for the College National Finals. Coach Rusty Hayes thanked the University for its support of the team during a challenging year.
Wyoming StateJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

LCCC study: Wyo residents can afford more taxes

Wyoming residents can afford to pay more in taxes, argues an analysis by the Laramie County Community College’s Center for Business and Economic Analysis, citing the state’s already low tax burden and relatively inexpensive cost of living. The analysis, drafted last December, was presented to the Joint Revenue Committee on...
Wyoming StatePosted by
New Country 99.1

What’s Trending Monday, Wyoming And Beyond

It was really nice to see all the tents up Downtown this weekend, and the overall buzz of events happening throughout the city. It's like we've pulled through all the issues throughout the last year and also, thawed out from Winter. I think it's finally Spring! Take a look at these trending stories to be your office hero this week.
Casper, WYSidney Herald

Violent crime in Casper, Wyoming rose 55% over five years

Violent crime in the Casper area increased by 55% between 2014 and 2019, a recent report says. Just 151 violent crimes were reported in the area in 2014, compared with 227 reported in 2019. And although data shows it’s on the rise in Casper, the area’s violent crime rate — 286 per 100,000 people in 2019 — is still lower than the national average of approximately 367 per 100,000.
Casper, WYoilcity.news

Woodworker’s Supply consolidates, closing Casper location

CASPER, Wyo. – Casper’s Woodworker’s Supply location is closing after more than three decades in business. “We’re exiting the location, reluctantly and sadly, but unfortunately having to do so,” said Brian Montemagni, who is currently in Casper facilitating the closure. Between 12 and 15 employees will lose their jobs, he...
Wyoming StateStar-Tribune

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 143 new cases, 173 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 143 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 119 and the number of probable cases rising by 24, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 213 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 173 confirmed and...
Wyoming StateStar-Tribune

Are Wyoming land swaps always good for the public?

‘Can we stop the process?” a voice rang out in a room in the Tongue River Community Center as Cyrus Western, a Wyoming state representative in Sheridan County, was bombarded with questions from concerned residents about a “land swap” proposed by Columbus Peak Ranch. The exchange involves 560 acres of state trust land that serves as range for a large elk herd, mule deer and other wildlife near the face of the Big Horns to be received by Columbus Peak Ranch in exchange for 628 acres of rangeland 2.5 miles east of Dayton and $410,950.
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Cheyenne Coyotes win two games in Casper

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Coyotes Senior Babe Ruth baseball team picked up two wins Saturday in Casper. Cheyenne (5-1) topped the Gillette Phantoms (16-1) and Valor Vikings of Casper (6-4). The Coyotes scored 12 runs in the first inning against Gillette. Dorian Pacheco was 3 for 4 with a double...
Wyoming StateWyoming Tribune Eagle

Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming plans annual conference on Sept. 10-11

CASPER — Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming will host their annual conference on Sept. 10-11 at the Clarion in Casper. Larry Bentley, Ellie Cushman and Taylor Haynes will host the Friday morning forum. Friday afternoon, Bill Bullard and Karina Jones will speak on behalf of R-Calf regarding several national events that affect ranchers in Wyoming.
Wyoming StatePosted by
K2 Radio

Natrona County and Wyoming Receiving COVID Relief Money

In a press release put out by Governor Mark Gordon, his office has identified a few areas on which the federal dollars will be spent that have been awarded to the state under the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARP). Wyoming...
Wyoming Stateoilcity.news

‘COVID-19 in Wyoming’ website launching featuring collected media of pandemic era

CASPER, Wyo — A new website collects the stories and experiences unique to Wyoming during the time of the the COVID-19 pandemic. According to University of Wyoming release Saturday, the “COVID-19 in Wyoming” website features photos, interviews, crafts, ads, and other media shared with the Wyoming State Archives, Wyoming State Museum and the UWs American Heritage Center (AHC).
Casper, WYStar-Tribune

Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 520 CY; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 7 p.m., 804 S. Wolcott, east side door. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578.