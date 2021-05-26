Obituaries: Boecken, Davis, Stewart, Hurley

CASPER, Wyo. – Mary Alice Boecken: April 17, 1954 ~ May 16, 2021 (age 67) Mary Alice boecken was called home to be with her lord on may 16th 2021 rather unexpectedly. She was born in Gillette Wyoming April 17 1954 to Wayne and Leah morgort. They moved to Shoshoni when she was little where she graduated in 1973. She was an extremely hard worker, her many jobs included waitressing, driving bus for troopers and coach USA. Her passion was volunteering for the American Red Cross for over 30 years until she moved to hiland Wyoming and worked for the bright spot where she owned and operated until her passing.