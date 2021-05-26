Navy transitioning more than 200K users to new online collaboration platform next week

While a lot of software for creating and managing scale comes out of supercomputing centers, hyperscalers, and the largest public cloud builders, there is still plenty of innovation being done by people who need to tackle scale outside of these upper echelon organizations. Two of them are Mitchell Hashimoto and Armon Dadgar, the co-founders of HashiCorp, and they have spent more than a decade building what is turning out to be the likely commercial alternative to the Kubernetes stack – which also supports Kubernetes if you really want to do that, too.