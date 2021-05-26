Cancel
Military

Navy transitioning more than 200K users to new online collaboration platform next week

By Jared Serbu
federalnewsnetwork.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Commercial Virtual Remote (CVR), the online collaboration platform the Defense Department came to rely on throughout the pandemic, is shutting down in just a few weeks. But like the other services, the Navy realized fairly quickly that it can’t live without the new capabilities CVR introduced.

