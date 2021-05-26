Navy transitioning more than 200K users to new online collaboration platform next week
Commercial Virtual Remote (CVR), the online collaboration platform the Defense Department came to rely on throughout the pandemic, is shutting down in just a few weeks. But like the other services, the Navy realized fairly quickly that it can't live without the new capabilities CVR introduced.