The 2021 back-to-school shopping season is expected to be a strong one as more kids head back into classrooms and social events return. Back-to-school sales in the U.S. are expected to grow 5.5% from last year and 6.7% from 2019, according to a forecast by Mastercard SpendingPulse, which measures in-store and online retail sales — excluding automotive and gas — across all payment types. (The company uses nonautomotive spending patterns online and in stores to make retail projections for the period that spans from mid-July to early September.)