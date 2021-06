A police detail at a Buckhead gas station last week netted a stolen gun and several stolen credit cards after a teenage boy took one look at an officer and bolted. Atlanta police had stationed several officers at a QuikTrip on Sidney Marcus Boulevard to be on the lookout for slider crimes, which occur when a thief slides into an unattended vehicle to steal it or items inside. Singer and music producer Akon recently had his Range Rover stolen from the same gas station as he was distracted at the pump.