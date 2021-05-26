Cancel
Ryan Hamilton Visits ‘SunShine Spotlight’

By Arts Weekly
theaquarian.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReality Check’s James Campion has ventured into the world of podcasting with a new, inspirational, and oh-so musical show. You can now listen to biweekly interviews with artists of varying genres, immense expertise, and vulnerable life stories. Episode 2 of Sunshine Spotlight has Ryan Hamilton getting into the nitty-gritty of...

www.theaquarian.com
Musickzmu.org

DJ Spotlight: DJ Scribbler

DJ NAME: DJ Scribbler SHOW NAME McMurdo Sound TUNE IN AT: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. every other Wednesday BRIEF BIO: I’m just a dude trying to get through life as peacefully as I can. WHAT CAN LISTENERS EXPECT FROM YOUR SHOW?: You’ll hear all things Americana with an emphasis on the Texas music scene, but frequent artists will include John Prine, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Bob Dylan, Chris Stapleton … the list is long and diverse so expect an eclectic playlist every time. WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE KZMU SHOW?: Molly Marcello’s weekly roundup with area reporters. TOP 10 ALBUMS FROM THE LAST DECADE: 1) Jason Isbell, Southeastern 2) Bruce Springsteen, Western Stars 3) James McMurtry, Complicated Game 4) Gillian Welch, The Harrow & The Harvest 5) Ry Cooder, Pull Up Some Dust and Sit Down 6) Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin 7) Guy Clark, My Favorite Picture of You 8) John Hiatt, The Open Road 9) John Mellencamp, No Better Than This 10) Los Lobos, Tin Can Trust DESERT ISLAND ALBUM: Neil Young, Harvest GUILTY PLEASURE ALBUM: Red Headed Stranger, Willie Nelson FILL IN THE BLANK: Community Radio makes: the world go ‘round BEST ON-AIR MOMENT: Haven’t had one yet IF YOU WERE A PIECE OF OUTDATED AUDIO EQUIPMENT WHAT WOULD YOU BE AND WHY?: I would be an 8-track player because that was what was in style during my music awakening in the early 1970s and buying 8-track cartridges of my favorite music is where almost every dime of my money went until I went to college in the early ’80s.
Musicrelix

Spotlight: Baio

In 2005, Chris Baio saw Akron/Family perform for the first time, and the experience forever altered his thoughts about live music. “They were my absolute favorite live band,” the Vampire Weekend bassist, who also records under his surname, gushes while describing a tiny basement show he saw the freak-folk band play for his college radio station. “One specific way they influenced me is in the physicality of how they performed; they would stay seated for the majority of their performances but would stand up for special moments. That simple amount of motion was extremely dynamic. When I was putting together my live show, I would stand behind my electronics for instrumental passages and then walk to the front of the stage and hold a mic when I sang.”
EDNPub

Kenny Chesney joins Jimmy Buffett at Nashville Club Show

Jimmy Buffett performed a private, unannounced show with his Coral Reefer Band at the Nashville club Exit/In, the same small venue Buffett first performed in back in the 1970s. As a surprise, country superstar Kenny Chesney joined Buffett to perform Mac McAnally’s “Back Where I Come From” and Buffett’s classic “Margaritaville.”
Musicashevillefm.org

Soul of the Blues

Ready for a blues encounter? Well, just tune into Soul of the Blues this Thursday from noon till 2pm and the Blueshound will bring you two hours of mind jiggling, butt wiggling blues! Listen live at 103.3fm or stream it live and for one week after it airs at ashevillefm.org. Got some new blues for you this week by Clarence Spady, Eddie 9V, Chris Cain and Crystal Thomas! You’ll also get some vintage tracks from Eric Clapton, James Reed, Jimmy McCracklin, Lowell Fulson, Memphis Slim, Tampa Red and Lonnie Johnson! The Notcho’ Blues Artist this week is Van Morrison with more songs from his new release, Latest Record Project Volume 1. Join the Blueshound on Soul of the Blues and you’ll get blues aplenty!
101.9 The Rock

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, ‘Angel Dream': Album Review

It's difficult to consider any portion of Tom Petty's catalog as objectively unappealing. Even his less-celebrated records include some hidden nuggets. By his own admission, the period that yielded the songs for 1994's Wildflowers and 1996's Songs and Music From 'She's the One' was his most prolific. And as many songwriters can attest, heartbreak and loss often prompts the best art.
Musicexystence.net

Ted Russell Kamp – Solitaire (2021)

…Ted Russell Kamp has a long career as a session bass player. Kamp has played on six albums by artists that include Sam Morrow, Shooter Jennings, and even Waylon Jennings. Originally from New York but living in L.A., his music is as widely travelled. Solitaire is his thirteenth solo album, and it is by no means unlucky.
Musicelmoremagazine.com

Ashleigh Flynn & The Riveters

The “best in show” award goes to Ashleigh Flynn & The Riveters for the rollicking concert LP Live from the Blue Moon, recorded at the 50th annual Oregon Country Fair. As the sassy unofficial queens of sunny Americana for the event, they did their namesake, that World War II symbol of female empowerment, “Rosie the Riveter,” proud.
Celebritiesdebatepost.com

Bob Dylan, the singer-songwriter who came to bury them all

“The avalanche of archaeological materials has revolutionized some of the most established ideas regarding Dylan”. Media from all over the world uncork their bottles to celebrate Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday, which is celebrated on May 24. From New York, Julio Valdeón draws this profile, as a toast, of the always indecipherable genius of Duluth.
Happy Birthday Robert Hunter: 2013 Americana Music Association Lifetime Achievement Award

Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter was born on this date in 1941. Hunter’s primary writing partner was late Grateful Dead guitarist Jerry Garcia. Among Hunter’s first contributions to the Dead were the lyrics to “St. Stephen,” “China Cat Sunflower,” “Dark Star” and “Alligator.”. Now-classics that followed include “Uncle John’s Band,”...
MoviesHollywoodChicago.com

Ryan Reynolds

CHICAGO – Let’s face it. If you’re not already obsessed with Pokémon, or the parent of someone who is, you’re not likely to land in a darkened theater with “Detective Pikachu” on the marquee. But for any newbies who happen to walk in, there are a few pleasures in this big budget kid friendly blockbuster.
MusicGuitar Player

Watch Robbie Robertson and Eric Clapton's infamous ‘guitar duel’

Robbie Robertson was 16 years old when he joined The Band; 16 years later he laid them to rest with a farewell gig that was filmed by Martin Scorsese and featured guest spots from Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and more. On Thanksgiving Day 1976, 5000 people squeezed into San Francisco's Winterland Ballroom for what became known and released as The Last Waltz.
Wide Open Pets

German Shepherd Dancing to "Low" Will Forever Be Internet Gold

Sometimes, German Shepherds really just need to get their ear dances on. German Shepherds aren't just service dogs, working dogs, rescue dogs, or guard dogs. A four-year-old German Shepherd, named Jaxson, from Marion, Indiana, is the star of a video where he "dances" to Flo Rida's "Low." In reality, dancing might be a bit of an overstatement. It's pretty much all ear movement, but you have to admit, for a German Shepherd, he has a good sense of rhythm. Or, as some speculators say, his mom was helping and can be seen behind him in the car. The people who feel the need to debunk this video don't seem to know how to just relax and enjoy themselves for 40 seconds.
MusicPopculture

Classic Rock Drummer Dead at 70

Classic rock drummer Florian Pilkington-Miksa, who played for English prog-rock band Curved Air, has died at the age of 70. It is reported that he died in late May, following several "bouts of pneumonia. "According to Louder, the band's singer Sonja Kristina confirmed the news of Pilkington-Miksa's death in a Facebook post.
Celebritiesmohegansun.com

Ryan Reiss

RYAN REISS is a stand-up comedian, writer and actor based in New York City. Ryan began his career as a comedian while attending NYU, and quickly became a favorite act on the scene. Ryan's quick wit, instant like ability and unique way of engaging any audience have made him one of the most sought-after comedians in the New York Clubs, and a favorite TV warm up performer. Ryan can be seen daily entertaining NBC studio audiences.
Rock Musicnewpaper24.com

AC/DC drummer’s shock when Axl Rose changed Brian Johnson ‘Brian was actually sad’ | Music | Leisure – NEWPAPER24

AC/DC drummer’s shock when Axl Rose changed Brian Johnson ‘Brian was actually sad’ | Music | Leisure. At 16, Slade had dropped out of college and was working in a shoe store when he heard that Tom Jones (then Tommy Scott) had sacked his drummer. It was destiny when Jones’ guitarist, Mike Roberts, got here into the store and Slade plucked up the braveness to supply his companies. He stated: “I ended up going to Tom’s home after which the entire band got here to my home. I’d simply purchased a model new Premier package, and I set it up in my entrance room. They got here down, and one of many guys stated, ‘Are you able to play the intro to Stroll Don’t Run,’ which is by The Ventures. I performed it, and so they stated, ‘Okay, let’s go to the pub and rehearse.’ So, all people grabbed a drum, we acquired on the bus, and went and rehearsed. Easy as that.”