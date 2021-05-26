Cancel
How Chase Bank Deployed Self-Service Innovations To Support Customers

Self-service technologies were popular among consumers well before the pandemic accelerated them and prompted their adoption. Financial institutions (FIs) have focused more heavily on deploying a variety of self-service innovations, such as smart ATMs and enhanced mobile apps for banking needs, to meet social distancing demands while maintaining superior customer service. These innovations combine video technology with a touch screen to provide a virtual reproduction of the in-person banking experience. Interactive teller machines (ITMs) still remain few and far between, however. One survey found that only about one-quarter of FIs have invested in these devices, citing barriers including high cost and low consumer awareness.

