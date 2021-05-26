How Chase Bank Deployed Self-Service Innovations To Support Customers

The Customer Solutions Specialist is the perfect flexible opportunity, with remote work and various shifts available. Evolve offers competitive benefits including, but not limited to paid time off, medical, dental and vision insurance, and a 401k with a match. Evolve’s culture is what really sets us apart. culture is what really sets us apart. We’re a world-class financial technology company that is passionate about what we do. Evolve has been voted a Top Workplace for the last seven years and has been named a Inc. 5000 fastest growing company. As an Evolve Customer Solutions Specialist in our world class contact center you will have the opportunity to serve our Evolve legacy division clients, as well as, the end-users of our cutting-edge Fintech clients. Your role in delivering an amazing experience for these clients is at the leading edge of banking and financial technology. You’ll have the opportunity to interact and support clients through voice calls, emails, chat, SMS, social media and more using the latest technology and support tools. Inquiries will run the gamut across many banking products from checking accounts, cards, online banking, bill pay and much more! Because we provide service to the end-users of our clients, you will have the opportunity to be a brand ambassador for our Fintech – the experience you deliver directly influences our and their reputation and customer loyalty – a big responsibility. Specialists will work both individually and in a team environment to ensure customers’ banking and financial technology needs are recognized and efficiently met. Every customer interaction is considered an opportunity to deepen the bank/client relationships while delivering on Evolve’s brand.