Roswell, GA

Roswell’s stalled Oxbo Road project pushes forward

By Adrianne Murchison
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 18 days ago
Roswell’s Oxbo Road project moved a step forward Monday when City Council agreed to purchase small parcels of land and temporarily acquire other property needed to complete the project. The city will pay property owner Leslie Reed $299,000 for temporary use of property on Maple and Atlanta Streets and permanent...

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

