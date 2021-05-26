Roswell’s stalled Oxbo Road project pushes forward

The recently reopened Georgia Room in the Switzer Library in downtown Marietta is well worth a visit. The library, at 266 Roswell Street, has been refurbished. The Georgia Room has a new location and grand entrance. All of the books, periodicals and microfilm rolls are in a much larger space. The collection of published materials focuses on Georgia and the Southeastern states, but includes some material from other areas as well. Staff members are at the Georgia Room’s entrance to answer questions and provide a floor plan/map to orient you. Rare and fragile books are in glass display cases, and there is an ongoing sale of surplus materials. A meeting room/small conference room is off the reading room. Microfilm readers and copy machines are at the entrance to the reading room. Before you plan a visit, check the hours and the catalog online to be sure you know the Georgia Room has material you’re interested in. The phone number is 770-528-2333, and the library’s website is www.cobbcounty.org/library.